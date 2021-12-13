Even after 20 years of poo ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ remains unforgettable





Poo, exaggerated character of Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the movie directed by Karan Johar Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is still the movie’s most memorable thing, even 20 years after the movie was released. Despite being a supporting character amidst pillars like Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena played the role no one will ever be able to forget. Since then, every new lead actress has idolized the character, be it Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday or Alia Bhatt, who recently made an impression of Poo to celebrate the film’s 20 years. Image credit: Instagram.com/aliaabhatt There are good reasons for this obsession for her. Poo, after all, was a character like no other and walked to the beat of his own drum. If you can’t remember why, or if you need a reminder, here are five reasons to remember! 1. Poo was all about loving herself and didn’t give two hoots over people’s opinions on her

Image credit: Dharma Productions Poos’ dress style was not a reflection of what others liked or expected of her, but how she wanted to express herself and what she wanted to wear. She embodied the vibe of Beyoncé’s song Feelin Myself because to her her own opinion was most important and she was in love with her appearance. The way she sarcastically applauded her brother-in-law Rahul proves it. Rahoul: Arrey yeh kaise kapde pehne hai tumne? Poop: Zyada lamba ho gaya na? Micro drop! 2. She had fabulous clapbacks for people trying to shame her

Image credit: Dharma Productions People always tried to shame Poo for her clothes and wanted her to be more conservative. Corn, she made sure everyone knew what she was thinking if they tried to come and get her. After all, no line is more iconic than Agar bhagwan ko dekhne ke bajaye sab mujhe ghoor ke dekh rahe le, toh it’s not my problem. 3. Poo kept his standards high and tested the men properly before committing

Image credit: Dharma Productions Poo always kept sass to keep men on their toes. Even as a child, she did not easily befriend Rohit and kept teasing him with the Chandu ke chacha tongue twister, just to press his buttons. Later when Robbie tried to invite her to the movies and she said tell me how’s it waaas !, we collectively lost him because the burn was too good. Later, when it was time to pick her prom date, she was very perceptive (albeit in a horribly superficial way) and stuck to her guns to get what she wanted, instead of settling for someone she wasn’t with.

Image credit: Dharma Productions 4. She always thought about the happiness of her family and tried to do her best for them Ultimately, Poo was the one who brought Rohit home to live with his brother and reunited him with his family, and in doing so, helped him keep a huge secret. Poo was also a good always who helped his little nephew in his rehearsals. As the film’s slogan says, it’s about loving your family. 5.Poo was bold enough to take the first step

Image credit: Dharma Productions Women are often told not to be bold and let men take the reins. Not Poop. She knew she loved Rohit and stated it publicly with Bole Chudiyan. Even before that, she had no hesitation in becoming romantic and passionate with Rohit, and was hardly a shrinking violet. What queen! Main image credit: Dharma Productions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/5-reasons-poo-from-k3g-is-the-most-iconic-bollywood-character/18027313 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

