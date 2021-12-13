The surreal scene as the 2022 Golden Globe nominations announced

Special thanks to Snoop Dogg. At the time when the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helene hoehne thanked his surprise co-host in his closing remarks, I wondered if I had hallucinated this morning the announcement of the Golden Globe nominations. Did we really all go to the Beverly Hilton, while it was still dark, for professional reading of the HFPA-selected movies and TV shows, like it’s just another year for them?

From the jump, it seemed bold on the part of the struggling organization, which for over 70 years voted for one of the most visible and coveted Oscar precursors, to launch their awards in the usual way. When I arrived, the only change I could detect from years past was that everything seemed bigger. The conference had moved to the hotel’s largest international ballroom, the reason given being COVID-19 which to the credit of the HFPA was taken seriously; proof of recent negative tests and vaccination was required, and oxygen and temperature were checked on arrival with the press seated at tables on the same floor as the HFPA members. The buffet featured a pastry table, several breakfast-burrito options, a coffee station, fruit and yogurt cup lines, and a vanilla brioche French toast trough. An act of gratitude, perhaps, for asking us to wake up at dawn and take it all seriously.

The room was busy and crowded. Two giant Golden Globe pillars stood on either side of the podium on stage. The elevator-like jazz played from when I arrived at 5:30 p.m., for the first early risers, started at 5 a.m. until 6 a.m. Rumors began to circulate about a special appearance. (The celebrities announced in advance usually announce the nominees for the Globe; given, well, all, no such promises were made this year.) Those in the room could barely notice the delay. , but for those logging into the livestream to watch the names unfold, it took patience.

It was when the music stopped, around 6:05 am, and the physical participants joined the waiting virtual crowd, that the ballroom took on a surreal dimension. For nearly five minutes, we all sat holding our breaths in complete silence, save for the occasional laughter, cough, or whisper, to hear the award nominations from a group that Hollywood had. largely decided was irrelevant, and that has been plagued by exposure and scandals of the past year (or, if you know your story, much longer). What were we doing here?

Next, the newly elected Hoehne stepped onto the podium with an opening statement, highlighting the unusualness of the past year before presenting Snoop Dogg with a palpable thrill. The room burst into applause. Snoop read the first half of the nominees slowly and often hilariously, messing up the names of some famous friends and pausing on a few others before saying them aloud. Hoehne took over and finished things much quicker and cleaner. It ended, we applauded and Snoop Dogg was warmly thanked. It was an exciting surprise, someone said behind me. His seatmate responded, Love Snoop.

Like I predicted for weeks Little golden men, I expected the Globe names this year to be aggressively respectable. The HFPA is, of course, infamous for its outliers: the group predicted the majority of Oscar nominees, before sprinkling in a total embrace with a critically derided flop, like the Angelina JolieJohnny depp vehicle The tourist in 2010 or, in the case of past seasons, the To beRod Music. In a year of rebuilding, rebranding, and just skating, the rather small and idiosyncratic HFPA probably knew they couldn’t afford, say, a Dear Evan Hansen love party. (No, not even Ben platt was nominated.)

Still, I was surprised at how much of the movie choices the book chose. I really expected these voters to hesitate to Jared letos Super Mariosized transformation in Gucci Housethey nominated the actor just this year for The small things, a film that really existed. And i was wondering if Being the Ricardos would sneak in the race for the best dramatic film, since this group likes Aaron Sorkin, despite its poor reviews. But while the script for Sorkins and its main cast were nominated (they obviously liked the movie), and Guccistand out Lady Gaga landed in dramatic actress five, neither of my well, her HFPA predictions came true. Instead, voters went for the sweet, charming CODA and his support break Troy Kotsur. If the HFPA had the reputation it usually has, the acclaimed but low-key summer release of Apple TV + would call it a well-deserved success.

The group has distributed the wealth so well that very few suitors, again in normal times, would have left unhappy with this morning. Perhaps Netflix’s animated favorite The Mitchell against the Machines, who was oddly snubbed, might have a gripe, but then the streamers The power of the dog dominated overall, with a surprise boost for The lost girl director Maggie Gyllenhaal thrown into a competitive category. The absences, in turn, were particularly noticeable. Last minute spotlights Alley of nightmares was notably masked, even in the main actor, where the star Bradley Cooper should have found his way. (In another elevator for Apple TV +, Mahershala Ali was a surprise inclusion for Swan song.)

I spoke with Hoehne after the announcement and asked her if, after all, everything had been said and done.studio news preventing the HFPA from showing their films had been followed by reports with some companies softening their stance and campaigning, the group got to see all the films in the running. Not quite: one or two films were ultimately not screened by the HFPA, I was told. (Hoehne declined to cite any titles.)

Hollywood remains in an awkward position with the Golden Globes, over how to boast this morning’s recognition as the Oscar campaign enters an aggressive new phase. (The nominees haven’t exactly tweeted massive thank-you reactions this time around.) Whether it’s due to taste alignment or predictive intent, the HFPA has a strong track record of pairing with The Academy: The Globes recognized 16 of those 20s Oscar-nominated Actors, and last year they only missed two. From now on, Im’s audience campaigns will keep their distance, with the ceremony, according to Hoehne, certain not to be the celebrity-hosted event it used to be in the past.