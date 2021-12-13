Dhanush reveals he wants to work with THIS Bollywood star soon E! News UK





Dhanush is considered one of the best performers in the country and he has also found his place in Bollywood. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’, directed by Aanand L Rai, spoke about a Bollywood actor he would like to share on-screen space with in the future. In a recent interaction, when Dhanush was asked about the Bollywood star he wanted to work with, the actor said “Ranbir Kapoor” without a second thought. Like Dhanush, Ranbir is also known for his haunting performances as an artist. Some of his best works include Rockstar (2011), Barfi (2012) and more recently Sanju (2018). “I think he (Ranbir) is a really good performer and I would love to be in the same frame as him and see what blows up,” Dhanush said. Dhanush had previously praised Ranbir Kapoor’s “Sanju”, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Bollywood star was unanimously praised by critics for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the film. “SANJU – what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani, how do you do each time? SPIRIT BLOWN !! Laughed. Cry. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again you brought me out of the theater a better man .. with a tearful smile. What do you do with your movies, ”Dhanush wrote on Twitter at the time.

