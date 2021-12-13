Big Ben and the actor make museum day | Free News





Ben’s Workshop to Showcase Custom Case for Rare USS Arizona Part at Veterans Museum Recently in Laurel, “Home Town” star Ben Napier and actor Scott Eastwood, son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, drove to the Veterans Memorial Museum in a Jeep borrowed from the United States Army. In the back of this jeep was a new permanent home for the Volunteer Museum’s most treasured object, a piece of the USS Arizona, which was sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. . Napier and Eastwood have created a permanent display case for the piece, which is one of a dozen Arizona pieces that are housed in a private museum. The case will be featured in the December 26 episode of Ben’s Workshop, a spin-off of international sensation “Home Town”. The show is scheduled to air on Discovery-plus at 9 p.m. ET. “Everyone was just super excited about it,” said Jeff Weber, director of public relations and social media for the museum. The valuable piece of the ship was located in an exposed corner after museum founder and World War II veteran Jimmy Bass read an article in the Wall Street Journal about a program that would donate parts of the famous warship to museums as part of the Arizona Relics Program. The process was long and required a lot of checking, Weber said, but the part has arrived. It is a part of the aft deckhouse and was displayed on a simple wooden stand. Ben’s Workshop’s involvement stems from one of the earliest episodes of Home Town, when the Napiers borrowed a WWII flag to use in an episode. Bass and the museum were featured on Home Town, and when Ben asked museum staff if they wanted to do something for his new show, the museum blew up. We said, “Whatever you wanna do, do it,” Weber said. Napier visited the museum and stumbled upon the Arizona piece, then planned to build a permanent display case. But it’s not just any type of showcase, Weber said. The exterior is yellow Jones County pine. The wood around the piece of glass comes from the USS Missouri, where the signing of the Japanese surrender took place. The front of the drawers is made of Koa wood, which is native to Hawaii, Weber said. The combination of the three elements of Jones County, WWII and Hawaii makes it even more special. The case will be in the same location in the back left corner of the museum and can be viewed during museum opening hours. It has been an honor to be tasked with managing such an incredible piece of our nation’s history, Ben Napier wrote on The Scotsman Co.’s Instagram page. Eastwood joined Ben as the episode’s co-star. He is known for films such as Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim. He grew up in Hawaii.

