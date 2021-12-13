Entertainment
The Golden Globe nominations are out. Does anyone in Hollywood care?
The show must go on even when no one is around to watch.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for its 79th Golden Globes early Monday, although much of the Hollywood establishment is boycotting the organization and NBC will not broadcast the ceremony.
Kenneth Branagh’s family saga “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s psychodrama “The Power of the Dog” led the field of film contenders, each winning seven nods. Large-scale cultural phenomena such as “Succession” and “Squid Game” scored nods in television categories.
But when the press association’s new president, Helen Hoehne, appeared on a catwalk inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel just after 6 a.m. local time on Monday, there was only little fanfare: no cheesy music, no loud cheers, little social media bragging. Watery-eyed journalists gathered nearby or watched the proceedings live.
Hoehne insisted it has been “a year of change and reflection” for the group. She was later joined on stage by Snoop Dogg, who happily read a list of nominees, occasionally stumbling over some of the names. (“Sorry, Ben,” the rapper said after mispronouncing Ben Affleck’s last name.)
The Press Association is going through the most intense public relations storm in its history.
The fury can be attributed to a Investigation at Los Angeles Time, published in February, detailing various ethical loopholes within the group and revealing that its small group of voting members under 90 at the time did not include a black journalist.
The backlash was swift, as the saying goes.
Leading studios have said they will boycott the Globes. More than 100 public relations firms have said their clients would disagree with the press association until it committed to “deep and lasting change.” Tom cruise returned three of his shiny statuettes to the group’s headquarters.
NBC, which broadcast the ceremony for many years, announced in May that it would not air the 2022 show because “a change of this magnitude takes time and work.” (NBC News and NBC Broadcast Networks are both units of NBCUniversal.)
The leaders of the press association insist that they can and will do better in the future.
The group reshuffled its board, added 21 new members (including six black journalists), revised its code of conduct and implemented other changes.
“Were writing a new script,” Golden Globes tweeted last week.
Whatever your feelings about the Globes, the latest generation of contenders includes some of the most acclaimed movies and TV shows of the past year.
The family drama “CODA”, the sci-fi epic “Dune” and the tennis biopic “King Richard” joined “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” in the category of best dramatic film.
The best musical or racing movie features Adam McKay’s comedy “Cyrano” from Joe Wright’s “Do not Look Up,” Paul “Licorice Pizza,” Thomas Anderson Lin-Manuel Miranda “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story”. Steven spielberg
Netflix, the distributor of “Don’t Look Up,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Tick, Tick … Boom,” topped the movie categories, garnering a total of 17 nominations.
In the television categories, nominees include “Hacks” from HBO, “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu and “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV +.
The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 9, but organizers have not given any details on where it will take place or who will attend.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/awards/golden-globe-nominations-are-anybody-hollywood-care-rcna8520
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]