The Golden Globe nominations are out. Does anyone in Hollywood care?

The show must go on even when no one is around to watch.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for its 79th Golden Globes early Monday, although much of the Hollywood establishment is boycotting the organization and NBC will not broadcast the ceremony.

Kenneth Branagh’s family saga “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s psychodrama “The Power of the Dog” led the field of film contenders, each winning seven nods. Large-scale cultural phenomena such as “Succession” and “Squid Game” scored nods in television categories.

But when the press association’s new president, Helen Hoehne, appeared on a catwalk inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel just after 6 a.m. local time on Monday, there was only little fanfare: no cheesy music, no loud cheers, little social media bragging. Watery-eyed journalists gathered nearby or watched the proceedings live.

Hoehne insisted it has been “a year of change and reflection” for the group. She was later joined on stage by Snoop Dogg, who happily read a list of nominees, occasionally stumbling over some of the names. (“Sorry, Ben,” the rapper said after mispronouncing Ben Affleck’s last name.)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg read the list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globes. Chris Pizzello / AP

The Press Association is going through the most intense public relations storm in its history.

The fury can be attributed to a Investigation at Los Angeles Time, published in February, detailing various ethical loopholes within the group and revealing that its small group of voting members under 90 at the time did not include a black journalist.

The backlash was swift, as the saying goes.

Leading studios have said they will boycott the Globes. More than 100 public relations firms have said their clients would disagree with the press association until it committed to “deep and lasting change.” Tom cruise returned three of his shiny statuettes to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, which broadcast the ceremony for many years, announced in May that it would not air the 2022 show because “a change of this magnitude takes time and work.” (NBC News and NBC Broadcast Networks are both units of NBCUniversal.)

The leaders of the press association insist that they can and will do better in the future.

The group reshuffled its board, added 21 new members (including six black journalists), revised its code of conduct and implemented other changes.

“Were writing a new script,” Golden Globes tweeted last week.

Whatever your feelings about the Globes, the latest generation of contenders includes some of the most acclaimed movies and TV shows of the past year.

The family drama “CODA”, the sci-fi epic “Dune” and the tennis biopic “King Richard” joined “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” in the category of best dramatic film.

The best musical or racing movie features Adam McKay’s comedy “Cyrano” from Joe Wright’s “Do not Look Up,” Paul “Licorice Pizza,” Thomas Anderson Lin-Manuel Miranda “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story”. Steven spielberg

Netflix, the distributor of “Don’t Look Up,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Tick, Tick … Boom,” topped the movie categories, garnering a total of 17 nominations.

In the television categories, nominees include “Hacks” from HBO, “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu and “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV +.

The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 9, but organizers have not given any details on where it will take place or who will attend.