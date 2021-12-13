The NAU professor moves on to the next round of “Jeopardy! »Teachers’ tournament





Marti Canipe, Assistant Professor at the University of Northern Arizona in competition the first teachers’ tournament on “Jeopardy!”, is heading to the semi-finals after winning his first round last week. All his episodes were shot in one day last October, which means Canipe already knows the result of these semi-finals broadcast on Tuesday. This week, she was finally able to share her first victory with friends and family after keeping it a secret for several months. “What I was most excited for last week is that I ultimately wouldn’t have to keep this a secret,” she said. The hardest part was not being able to tell anyone she was even on the show, as the attendees weren’t announced until recently. Canipe won the final round of Peril by answering correctly. The term once used for West North Africa is still used today to refer to a primate from this region. She understood well with Barbary. The other two competitors were wrong, and Canipe, with $ 13,400 in his “Jeopardy! The category was “Old Geographic Names” which made her strength as an avid traveler. Because of his background, General Science is one of his favorite categories. History, not so much, says Canipe, but as a person who reads a lot and has a good memory, she is competitive. “I didn’t have any type of training plan or regiment. I think it’s more of a lifetime to be curious and love to learn things.” One of the reasons she thinks she’s been successful is that as a longtime teacher, she has cultivated an avid curiosity for knowledge of all kinds. “You can be super smart in a category and not be very successful in ‘Jeopardy!’,” She said. “If what you are a super expert on doesn’t show up, you won’t get far.” After her victory, NAU President JosLuis Cruz Rivera tweeted his support for Canipe saying “all the loggers are proud of her and support her!” Since her victory, she has taken care of responding to all messages of support she has received. “It was really fun hearing from people from different parts of my life,” she said. “Before I was a university professor, I was teaching science in college. I received emails from adults who are now adults, but from children who were in my college class a long time ago.” She said the best part of the competition was meeting other teachers from across the country. “They were amazingly fun people. I really liked them all,” she said. “There was a lot of downtime between recordings and doing little interview clips and taking pictures and stuff like that. And we had a lot of getting to know each other in between it all.” the semi finals featuring Canipe airs Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on KTVK. Contact late-breaking journalist Julie Luchetta at [email protected]. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

