Golden Globes Announce Hollywood Skeptical Nominations

Snoop Dog attends the nominations announcement for the 79th Golden Globe Awards on December 13, 2021 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

After widespread criticism forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless announced the nominees for the film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

As in many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no live morning show spot or immediate celebrity celebrations.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much with the group this year. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good.

But the Press Association did their best to keep their spot in awards season on Monday, dividing the nominations around Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), West Side Story breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (Dont Look Up), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).

The nominees for Best Dramatic Feature went to Jane Campions gothic Western The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi Dune, family drama CODA, tennis biopic Reinaldo Marcus Greens King Richard and Kenneth Branaghs autobiographical Belfast.

The comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKays ‘apocalyptic comedy Dont Look Up,’ 70s comedy from San Fernando Valley Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tick, Tick .. . Boom! and Joe Wrights Cyrano.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total.

Normally, such honors would spark a wave of joy from the early nominees and their studios, trumpeting their triumphs on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated publicly, at least.

The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hoehne said on Monday.

This all came after a Los Angeles Times article detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC has said it will not air 2022 because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be.

Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated television broadcast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see commercials and TV commercials trumpeting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.