“It’s still a part of your life,” says Newton actor who plays Mendel in “Fiddler”

Newton resident Elliot Lazar says he was immediately taken with Violin on the roof, when he first experienced it while watching the film adaptation of the classic teenage musical in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Love at first sight has been an almost universal reaction to the musical Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, with a book by Joseph Stein and based on Tevye and his Daughters and other stories by Sholem Alechheim, since its premiere on Broadway in 1964 and won the nine Tony Awards 1965, including Best Musical.

Actor and singer Lazar now shares the love playing Mendel, and studying the roles of Motel and Perchik, in the 2015 Tony Award-nominated cover tour led by winner Tony Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) and choreographed by Hofesh of Israeli descent. Shechter returning to the Bostons Emerson Colonial Theater in December 2126.

The North American Tour Company of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

Jerome Robbins choreographed and directed the original Broadway production and its first two covers, and his Tony Award-winning work has been recreated for three Broadway covers, a 1971 film adaptation, and numerous tour companies. The current tour is based on the original staging by Robbins.

The story of a poor but proud Jewish milkman raising his family in increasingly hostile Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century, the show’s iconic score includes Tradition, If I were a Rich Man, To Life, Lever of the sun, Sunset, Do you love Me? Anatevka, and more.

Over the phone recently from a stop on the tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lazar, a master of fine arts graduate from the Boston Conservatory in Berklee, spoke about his history with Fiddler, what it is like to ‘be on the road now, and more.

Actor / singer Elliot Lazar, of Newton.

Q: When did you first hear about this series?

A: In the Jewish community, you grow up with Fiddler. It’s still a part of your life. My first memory, however, is when I was maybe 14 and a student at the Gray Academy of Jewish Education in Winnipeg. We watched the film version as part of a Yiddish class and it was just wonderful. I immediately appreciated.

The story continues

Q: What first interested you in becoming a performer and what were your first roles?

A: I think growing up with the Disney rebirth movies Hercules, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid was what first interested me. I sang with their VHS tapes. I’ve always loved to sing and play, starting with going to camp every summer.

I was lucky too, because Winnipeg has a very vibrant arts scene, with lots of dance, opera and theater. When I was 16, my first professional performance was the Canadian premiere of Way to Heaven, a play by Juan Mayorga, at the Winnipeg Jewish Theater.

Ali Arian Molaei (the fiddler) and the North American tour company of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

Q: What do you think of your current character, Mendel?

A: Mendel is a lot of fun to play. He is the son of the rabbis and very important. He sometimes forgets how young he is and pushes it a bit. And he doesn’t always grant his elders the grace that he should. Among the younger characters, however, Mendel is the strongest supporter of tradition in the community.

Q: How do you explain the continued popularity of Fiddler on the Roof?

A: Its universality, we can all hang on to it. There is great truth in the struggle between the past and the maintenance of tradition on the one hand, and progress on the other. And then, of course, there’s the score that transcended the musical. The beauty and meaning of each Bock and Harnick song is independent.

And the material also holds up in any situation. I’ve never been moved by Fiddler, and I think a lot, a lot of people feel the same way.

Q: What are your favorite songs from the show?

A: The song that I never get tired of and that I will never get tired of is Matchmaker, Matchmaker. It’s a great song and my favorite number on the show. I love.

The North American Tour Company of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

Lately, the lesser-known Chavelah (Little Bird) has also become a favorite. It’s a beautiful, simple song that makes me fall for it every time. It comes at a point in history that deals with loss and grieving which, unfortunately, are very universal themes for many, including myself. The music and lyrics of this song treat the loss very delicately.

Q: You’ve been on the road since October 2021. How’s it going?

A: It was wonderful. I really enjoy the tours. Growing up in Canada, I didn’t spend much time in the United States. So we have not yet visited a city that I have been to before. Boston will be the first.

Q: Besides performing yourself, you also teach at Hebrew College in Newton Center. How does it work when you are on the road?

A: Right now I’m teaching an open circle Jewish learning class on the American Jewish songbook on Zoom. It is presented by Hebrew College in partnership with JArts Boston (Newtons Jewish Arts Collaborative). This is very fun. My students are adult learners, from 20 to 60 years old.

The North American Tour Company of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

Q: Would it be appropriate to say that even if you are Canadian, Newton is at home?

A: I lived in Jamaica Plain during my graduate studies, but moved to Newton in 2020 and I really like it there. My heart will always be in Winnipeg, of course, but Newton has a part of it now too.

‘Violin on the Roof’

WHEN: Dec. 2126

OR: Emerson Colonial Theater, 106 Boylston St., Boston

TICKETS: From $ 44.50

INFO: 1-888-616-0272; emersoncolonialtheatre.com

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Elliot Lazar, a resident of Newton, plays Mendel in “Fiddler on the Roof”