Golden Globes Announce Hollywood Skeptical Nominations

By JAKE COYLE, AP screenwriter

NEW YORK (AP) After widespread critics forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nonetheless announced on Monday the nominees for the film awards and of television despite a skeptical entertainment industry. .

As in many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no nationwide live-action TV show or immediate celebrity celebration. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live broadcast on the page. Globes YouTube. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which has dropped its usual obligation to submit films for review. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good.

But the Press Association tried to maintain its position in awards season on Monday, releasing nominations to figures including Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), West Side Story breakthrough Rachel Zegler , Leonardo DiCaprio (Dont Look Up), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).

The nominees for Best Dramatic Feature went to Jane Campions gothic Western The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi Dune, family drama CODA, tennis biopic Reinaldo Marcus Greens King Richard and Kenneth Branaghs autobiographical Belfast.

Comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKays’ apocalyptic comedy Dont Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s 70s ode to San Fernando Valley Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tick, Tick … Boom! and Joe Wrights Cyrano.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total. HBOs Succession topped television with five nominations, including nominations for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for New Yorker Jeremy Strong’s recent profile topic.

Normally, such accolades would spark a wave of joy from early nominees and their studios, a triumph of ringing awards on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated publicly, at least.

The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hoehne said on Monday.

This all came after a Los Angeles Times article detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC has said it will not air 2022 because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be. The Critics Choice Awards have sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the usual Globes home at the Beverly Hilton for its TV broadcast. That offer failed, but the Critics Choice Awards, which were also due to announce the nominees on Monday, will also take place on January 9, airing on TBS and the CW.

Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated television broadcast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see commercials and TV commercials trumpeting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.

Here is a partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards:

MOVIES

Best Dramatic Film: Belfast; CODA; Dune; King Richard; The power of the dog.

Best Film, Musical or Comedy: Cyrano; Do not seek; Licorice pizza; Tic, TickBoom! ; West Side Story.

Best Actress, Drama: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, the lost girl; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Best Dramatic Actor: Mahershala Ali, Swan Song; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Marion Cotillard, Annette; Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look; Emma Stone, Cruella; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story.

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dont Look Up; Peter Dinklage, Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, Tique, TickBoom! ; Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza; Anthony Ramos, In the heights.

Host: Encanto; To flee; Luca; My Sunny Maad; Raya and the last dragon.

Language other than English: compartment n ° 6, Finland, Russia and Germany; Drive my car, Japan; The Hand of God, Italy; A hero, France and Iran; Parallel mothers, Spain.

Director: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Denis Villeneuve, Dune.

TELEVISION

Drama series: Lupine; The morning show; Pose; squid game; Succession.

Comedy series: The Great; hacks; Only the murders in the building; Reservation dogs; Ted Lasso.

Limited series: Dopesick; Impeachment: American Crime Story; Maid; Easttown mare; The Underground Railroad.

Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Christine Baranski, The Good Fight; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Pose.

Actor, Drama Series: Brian Cox, Estate; Lee Jung-jae, squid game; Billy Porter, poses; Jeremy Strong, Estate; Omar Sy, Lupine.

Actress, Comedy or Musical Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Elle Fanning, La Grande; Issa Rae, Insecure; Tracee Ellis Ross, blackish; Jean Smart, Hacks.

Actor, Comedy or Musical Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish; Nicholas Hoult, Le Grand; Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso.

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage; Cynthia Erivo, Engineering: Aretha; Elisabeth Olsen, Wandavision; Margaret Qualley, chambermaid; Kate Winslet, Easttown mare.

Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, Wandavision; Oscar Isaac, Scenes of a Marriage; Michael Keaton, Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, Halston; Tahar Rahim, The Serpent.