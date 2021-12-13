The Clio Entertainment Awards celebrate their 50th anniversary – The Hollywood Reporter

Anyone who is enthusiastic about Super Bowl commercials knows that a 30-60 second spot is its own piece of storytelling art. And with some highly anticipated movie trailers becoming their own form of trending, these mouth-watering previews may attract more attention than the movies they promote.

The trailer for the next one Spider-Man: No Path Home, for example, attracted 355 million views within 24 hours of release, according to statista.com. And that level of anticipation isn’t just just for franchise properties with fans of fans. ABC Hello america has released the first official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited reinvention West Side Story in “world exclusive” in September, with all the urgency of a development of news “this just-in”.

The people behind the Clio Entertainment Awards (an outgrowth of Hollywood journalist‘s Key Art Awards, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year) recognize the unique place that entertainment promotion has in today’s multiplatform world. “You can’t really find consumers who seek advertising the way they do entertainment marketing,” says Ashley Falls, executive director of Clio Entertainment.

The ‘of the year’ nominees for agencies, game publishers and TV / streaming include the usual suspects, while in the studios category, indie players such as A24 and Lionsgate, as well as Netflix, stand out. alongside traditional majors like Disney. , Universal and Warners.

Falls considers the talents behind film, television and game marketing to be Hollywood’s “unsung heroes”, which is why the Clio event, which gives them a rare moment in the limelight, is being greeted with so much ‘enthusiasm.

“I think this industry [has] one of the most enthusiastic executive groups I’ve ever seen, ”said Nicole Purcell, CEO of Clio Entertainment. “They sit there, they watch it all, they love it, they cheer on the people in their business – it’s very, very engaged.”

Purcell, with the Clios since 2010, saw the event reach full capacity (1,500 to 2,000) at the Dolby Theater, home of the Oscars. It’s a big step up from the first ceremony in 1971, which was held as a garden party in the LA home at the time.THR publisher and editor Tichi Wilkerson when the competition focused solely on movie posters. The single leaf for Dalton Trumbo’s Johnny has his gun claimed the first prize.

It has since changed locations frequently as the range of categories, or “mediums,” has grown exponentially with the technological evolution of entertainment, from the advent of home entertainment to the age of streaming. today. There are now over 100 categories, with no limit on the number of finalists.

This year, there are 51 shortlist winners in the theatrical trailer category alone, which gives a sense of the breadth of the field. There is also an “experiential” category which was introduced in 2013. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, to gain support for the series’ 20 Emmy nominations that year.

After dark in 2020 due to COVID-19 and with the pandemic still lingering, the Clio ceremony will be relaunched this year as a cocktail mixer at Sunset Room Hollywood, with 750 people expected.

It’s us‘Chrissy Metz performed at the 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Jordan Strauss / Invision For Clio Awards / Ap Images / Courtesy of Clio

In January, Falls notes, “We thought it was just going to be a virtual event. But as things started to open up, we wanted to have something that was in person, even though it wouldn’t be the normal thing. We just wanted to be together, but we wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable in the space.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration, planners at Clio Entertainment compiled a list of 50 groundbreaking posters and trailers, each curated by five industry marketing luminaries, and posted them on the Muse by Clio website ( musebycl.io). They also tapped creative advertising agency The Refinery to produce an opening video for the show. “We are creating a love letter to the industry,” says Falls. “And so there will be different segments throughout the show that reflect the rich history of entertainment marketing.”

Regarding jury selections, the mantra is to choose and recognize the pros who work in the respective fields of the competition as well as the advertising agencies that serve them.

“We’re really proud that our juries are made up of the best and the brightest in the industry,” says Purcell. “We change our juries every year to have a new perspective. But the people who judge the work are in fact the people who create it. I think it adds extra value to the rewards, as it’s the peers who vote, much like the Academy. The criteria for their decisions are based on creativity, originality, innovation and the ability to inspire.

And with social media drawing more attention and scrutiny on their efforts – Falls noted that Sonic the Hedgehog fans weren’t happy with the CGI effects seen in the trailer, causing change – the world of marketing is as much under the microscope as the content it helps support at the top. “I think there’s so much more attention to creating these properties that people feel a real connection and want to see all aspects of it,” Falls says, “and that makes the marketing of these properties so much. more exciting.

“But also, you have to clear the board every time a new property unfolds. And the studios, the streamers, the network are all trying to figure out what the next big thing in the industry will be.

50 YEARS OF KEY ART / CLIO ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

1971

The first Key Art Awards, founded by THR publisher-publisher Tichi Wilkerson is having a garden party at her house; this will continue for the next four years. The big winner is the poster of Johnny has his gun, the anti-war film written and directed by Dalton Trumbo. The jury is made up of art academics, museum curators, film critics and THR Staff.

1977

The ceremony, still mainly focused on printed art, is gaining momentum and moving to the Museum of Science and Industry. The finalists are on display at the museum and at venues such as the La Jolla Museum of Contemporary Art and the ShoWest Exhibitors’ Convention.

1986

The trailer category is added and won by The Jewel of the Nile. Other categories introduced include standing travelers and billboards.

1989

Judges include legendary graphic designer Saul Bass, whose posters and title designs included those of Otto Preminger Anatomy of a Murderr and Alfred Hitchcock Fear of heights. An advisory board is formed to promote the awards as an advertising response to the Oscars.

Saul Bass

Tony Barnard / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

1990

The ceremony moves to the DGA headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, where she will continue to reside for the next several years.

1991

An award of excellence for all of his achievements is introduced. Its first recipient? Saul Bass. While the categories are starting to reflect a broader landscape of promotional platforms, including ads and home videos, the posters remain the main draw for the night.

1992

With Tony Curtis Accommodation, winners include the Self-Contained Lobbying Card for The Addams Family, while Batman Returns and The beauty and the Beast tie for honors poster in english. The Lifetime Achievement winner is Robert Peak, who created the posters for Camelot, My beautiful lady and red.

1999

An internet promotion category is added and won by Zorro’s mask.

2002

A student competition joins the mix, with the aim of highlighting the next generation of talent.

Kodak Theater in Hollywood

David McNew / Getty Images

2004

The ceremony takes place at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood (later renamed the Dolby Theater), home of the Oscars.

2007

A Visionary Award, given to filmmakers whose work inspires film marketers, is added. Robert Rodriguez, with the city of sin was the big winner from the previous year, is the inaugural recipient. The ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton and is hosted by Rob Corddry.

2008

The event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza and Judd Apatow wins the Visionary Award. An award is presented for the best campaign, awarded to the studio or distributor who implements the most successful marketing strategy; Miramax wins for There is no country for old people.

2010

The event moves downtown to Vibiana, a former Roman Catholic cathedral that has been converted into a party space. A new global award for integrated marketing is awarded to District 9.

Nick offerman

Chris Pizzello / Invision for Hollywood Journalist / Ap Images

2014

The Key Art Awards are picked up by the Clios (and renamed the Clio Entertainment Awards in 2017) and return to Dolby, where Nick Offerman hosts and Drew Struzan (HEY., Indiana Jones, Star wars), winner of the Honorary Saul Bass Award for Graphic Design, receives the biggest applause of the evening.

2020

The Clios are shutting down due to COVID-19.

2021

The ceremony returns in a more modest incarnation at the Sunset Room. Voice over artist Tom Kane, the voice of Star wars characters and an Oscar announcer, will receive an honorary Clio Entertainment Award.

This story first appeared in the December 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.