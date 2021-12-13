Sidharth Shuklas family expresses gratitude for birthday wishes from deceased actors: grateful for all the love

The disappearance of Sidharth Shukla was one of the most shocking news of the year. The winner of Bigg Boss 13 took his last breath on September 2 of this year and it left millions of hearts shattered. And while it has been three months since Sidharth passed away, his fans continue to regret his presence. Of note, it was Sidharth Shukla’s birthday on December 12 and social media was abuzz with heartwarming messages for the late actor. And the family of Dil Se actor Dil Tak have released a statement expressing their gratitude to Sidharth fans.

In the statement, Sidharth’s family said they were grateful for his love and urged everyone to keep the late actor in their minds. The statement read, “Sidharth’s birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent to him made it easier and more beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is always filled with unconditional love and continues to live on in all of our hearts, forever. A big thank you from us to each of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown our family, including our father. Please always keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers – the Shukla family ”.

Take a look at the statement from Sidharth Shukla’s family:

Earlier, Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill also remembered the late actor on his birthday. On her Instagram account, she had shared a photo of Sidharth with angel wings and captioned it with a white heart emoticon.