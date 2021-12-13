Papa Roach Announces ‘Kill The Noise’ North American Tour In 2022 With Hollywood Undead And Evil Wolves

PAPA GARDON announced the first stop on their North American tour “Kill the noise” visit with very special guests DEAD HOLLYWOOD and BAD WOLVES. The trek, produced by Living country, will make stops in the US and Canada, marking the group’s first headlining tour in three years.

“We are really delighted to get back on the road and join again DEAD HOLLYWOOD and BAD WOLVES, ” PAPA GARDON said. “Both bands have complete catalogs and incredible live performances. It will be a non-stop rock’n’roll thrill ride from start to finish.”

PAPA GARDON plus special guests DEAD HOLLYWOOD and BAD WOLVES:

March 01 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues



March 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater



March 05 – Salt Lake City – Le Grand Saltair



March 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium



March 08 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center



March 09 – Omaha, NE – Ralston Arena



March 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory



March 12 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana



March 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center



March 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House



March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe



March 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit



March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY



March 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell



March 22 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater



March 23 – Washington, DC – The MGM National Harbor Theater



March 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena



March 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall



March 27 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca Cola Roxy



March 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion



March 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater



April 01 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pal Norte *



April 02 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pal Norte *

* Appearance at the festival outside DEAD HOLLYWOOD and BAD WOLVES

PAPA GARDON closed another successful year in 2021, after celebrating the 20th anniversary of their flagship album “Infest” Last year. Throughout the year, the group teased three new tracks from their upcoming LP, which should be released early next year. The first track released on the radio, “Kill the noise”, has just completed a four week race at no. 1 on the Mainstream Rock ranking. This follows “The end”, which peaked at no. 1 earlier this year (give PAPA GARDON their ninth no. 1 single and breathtaking 20th Top 5 single to date). 2021 also marks the third Grammy nomination for the remix of “Born for greatness” through Spencer bastien a.k.a CYMEK and the relaunch of the group’s own label, New noise records, in partnership with ADA in the world (WMGthe independent label and the artist services branch). To cap off the year, the partnership has already reached 100 million streams to date.

Last October, PAPA GARDON released a new single titled “Die to believe”. The track, produced by WZRD BLD a.k.a Drew coot (NEW ICE TUE, IMMOBILE IN WHITE, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE), is a call for human unity and harmony, despite all the differences.

“Die to believe” arrived weeks after the release of PAPA GARDONthe two previous singles of: “Sheep”, which was a collaboration with FEVER 333 leader Jason Aalon Butler and rapper from Los Angeles Swedish; and “Kill the noise”. All three tracks should appear on PAPA GARDONthe eleventh upcoming studio album from, expected via the band’s own record label, New Noize Records, Inc., under exclusive license from THERE ARE.

Back in May, PAPA GARDON a singer Jacoby Shaddix said to FM99 WNOR radio about the band’s decision to release their next LP via their own label: “We use our knowledge over the years that we have accumulated with our team and ourselves to take the reins and manage this one ourselves . And it’s very exciting. It’s a little scary. Because you don’t know. But guess what? I just feel like we can’t fail I just went, we got it fact; we know a lot; we know what our fans want; we know what we want; we know we’re inspired; we know we’re passionate; and we know we have a fan base that loves us. Let’s do it. Can do it. ‘ And so we took the leap. “

In January 2021, an excerpt from a brand new PAPA GARDON song called “Get up” was included in the advertisement for Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA GARDONthe second collection of the greatest hits of, “Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years”, was released in March on Best noise music. “Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – The best years of noise” includes 12 of the band’s 10 best hits released between 2010 and 2019 as well as three unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at YouTube Studios At New York.

“Who do you trust? “ was released in January 2019. The record was produced by Nick “RAS” Furlong and Colin Cunningham except the song “The roof of the world”, which was headed by Jason evigan.

In December 2020, PAPA GARDON released a five song EP, “20/20”, with “new takes on old jams”, including “Last resort” and “Scars”.

Photo credit: Darren craig