



But after the Nazis came to power, Composition With Blue was confiscated as degenerate in the ruthless purge of modern art from German museums orchestrated by Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels. More than 20,000 works were seized from around 100 museums and stored in a grain silo in Berlin. Composition With Blue still carries the inventory sticker identifying it as entartete Kunst, or degenerate art. Deemed by the Nazis to be salable abroad, the painting was later given to Karl Buchholz, one of a select group of art dealers appointed by Adolf Hitler to sell degenerate works to foreign buyers. Buchholz sent it to his New York-based business partner Curt Valentin for sale in the United States. Among the potential clients that Valentin contacted was Alexander Dorner, the former director of the Hanover Museum, who fled the Nazis and headed the Rhode Island School of Design Museum. Dorner was keen to buy the works that had been confiscated from the museum he once ran. But he admitted that Composition With Blue had belonged, not to the museum, but to an individual and he refused, according to research carried out for the heirs by Gunnar Schnabel, a German lawyer, and Monika Tatzkow, a provenance researcher. Valentin then sold it to Albert E. Gallatin, a New York collector, in 1939. Gallatin seems to have believed that the painting belonged to the Hanover Museum before it was seized. Faced with public criticism of American collectors who bought works of art confiscated from German museums, he is quoted in the New York Times of October 29, 1939, saying that if the Nazis were ever ousted, it It is proposed to restore these paintings, if their return is desired, in the museums where they once hung. Mondrian, who left Paris in 1938, before World War II broke out, ended up in New York City, where Gallatin lived. In December 1939 he wrote to Gallatin, saying: I was very happy to hear about the exhibition you organized of my work, and that my Hanover painting is so well placed now. He then agreed to restore the painting for proof of Gallatin, according to Rub at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which Mondrian recognized and accepted as Gallatinous property. The heirs, however, argue that while World War II was still raging, Mondrian failed to realize that he retained a valid claim to property seized by the Nazis, possibly because he mistakenly assumed that expropriations by the ruling German government were legal. In fact, according to the heirs, even under Nazi law, the confiscation of works of art from non-German individuals was prohibited.

