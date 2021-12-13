The actors of “It’s a wonderful life” return to the classic “Take me back”

NEW YORK It was just another job for child actress Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 years old and had already shot four films in the summer of 1946 when filming began on It’s a Wonderful Life. The only thing she remembers from the biggest movie of her career was being thrilled to star in the snow on set.

This unique work would become very memorable for many other people. It’s a Wonderful Life, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is now a beloved holiday tradition across the world.

It’s an annual lift for humanity in America and the world, Grimes told The Associated Press. It’s a good push to really keep us in a positive direction.

It’s a Wonderful Life was released in late 1946, produced and directed by Frank Capra and starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. It takes place on Christmas Eve in a small town.

The film centers on the character of George Bailey, played by Stewart, who contemplates suicide until his Guardian Angel steps in and shows him all the people whose lives he touched and the difference he made to the world. community.

A memorable character is Zuzu, played by Grimes. She manages to say: Every time a bell rings, an angel takes his wings. And the Zuzus rose petals stuffed in a trouser pocket by Stewarts Bailey as he comforts his sick daughter become a symbol of life.

If Grimes is a bit hazy on the details of the set, Jimmy Hawkins, another former child actor who played Tommy in the film, is the opposite. He remembers a 4-year-old getting up as it was dark and taking buses and streetcars in Culver City to film his scenes.

I have vivid memories of this film, he said. “On set, Capra was crouching, eye to eye, telling me what he wanted me to do and if I understood him. I said, ‘Oh, yes, sir.

Grimes and Hawkins are among the last surviving members of the cast and have chosen to represent the legacy of the film and spread its lesson in doing well.

We feel lucky to have played these roles and to carry Frank Capras’ message. He’s not here to do it, and he’s given us a big role and a lot of wonderful memories, so we do it naturally, says Hawkins.

“We want to convey this message, whether it is to inmates in Attica or ringing the bell on the Stock Exchange. We are talking to everyone to keep this going.

Paramount Home Entertainment has released a limited edition two-disc Blu-ray set featuring a colorized version of the film in high definition as well as the original black and white film digitally remastered in high definition. The bundle includes over 45 minutes of bonus content.

The film was nominated for five Oscars and was recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The film also won first place for Most Inspirational American Film of All Time by AFI.

It gives us such an optimistic view of what our lives can be. And we have the power to do it. We can make a difference and make a difference, said Grimes.

Hawkins recalls Capra with a strong vision for the film of Faith, Hope and Renewed Life. The movie he made might be sentimental, but on set the director wasn’t at all.

It was his movie, he said. People fell by the wayside because that was his vision. If you didn’t have his vision, you wouldn’t make his move. He was very precise, very nice to everyone on the set. But now it’s a job.

The film now closely associated with Christmas was not originally intended to be released during the holidays. But the 1946 RKO-scheduled Christmas movie “Sinbad the Sailor” wasn’t ready, so the studio asked Capra to rush production of It’s a Wonderful Life. It was released on December 20 at the Globe Theater in New York, a bit late for a traditional Christmas roll-out.

They did a nice job getting it out and then it more or less bombed. It wasn’t a success, said Grimes. But in the early 1970s it became public domain and it was on every channel every year.

Grimes still receives letters from all over the world and generations of viewers. I get a lot of fan mail from Britain and even the Middle East and all kinds of places, she said. It reaches a lot of people, and I think people will want to make a difference.