Suzette Winter, who documented Hollywood’s golden age, dies at 90





Suzette Winter Feldman, who wrote and produced a series of more than 30 documentaries chronicling the lives of Hollywood’s biggest stars, often rendering them in the golden light of Hollywood’s heyday, died on December 1 at her home from Sleepy Hollow, NY She was 90 years old. . Her daughter Zara Janson said the cause was aspiration pneumonia. Ms Winter, who has used her birth name professionally, has worked with her husband, Gene Feldman, to create pink film portraits of Grace Kelly, Gregory Peck, Shirley Temple and many more under the Hollywood Collection heading. As a team, she as a co-writer and co-producer while he also directed, they won an Emmy nomination in 1994 for Audrey Hepburn remembers (1993). She projected a person as a three-dimensional personality, in fact under the face of a cover girl, the Boston Globe wrote about Ms. Hepburn’s portrayal in the movies. The documentaries used archive footage, interviews with co-stars, and where possible, conversations with the subjects themselves. Hollywood actors and actresses have often narrated them Jessica Lange, for example, in Vivien Leigh: Scarlett and Beyond (1990).

The Hollywood Collection films have aired on PBS and major cable networks including Lifetime, TNT, and HBOs Cinemax.

The couple made no secret of the glowing nature of their work. Our main interest is not to do a biography but rather to look at the accomplishments of this person and to give an insight into the magic of this person, Mr. Feldman told the Journal-News of White Plains, NY, in 1987. The couple befriended some of their subjects, Liza Minnelli and Gregory Peck among them. Their documentary treatment even extended to canine stars. Lassie’s Story (1994) explored the legacy of TV and movies’ favorite and most consistently profitable collie.

New York Times critic John J. OConnor called Lassie’s film a loving tribute to the film and television character who arguably most systematically projected the sacred virtues of purity and innocence. , the triumph of good and courage rewarded.

Suzette St. John Winter was born January 19, 1931 in London to Ralph and Marguerite (St. John) Winter. His father was an electrician, his mother a postman. As a child during the London Blitz in World War II, she and her three siblings were evacuated as part of Operation Pied Piper, which displaced millions of children from the city to the English countryside. She went to live with a great aunt on a farm in Surrey and was separated from her parents for almost six years. After returning to London, she attended art school for a year, worked in Paris as an au pair, and did odd jobs after returning to London. She married Leo Grimpel, an architecture student she had met in London, in 1952. They had two daughters, Zara and Stephanie. With Mr. Grimpel, she moved to Australia and then to Hong Kong. They divorced in 1966. Returning to Australia with her daughters after the divorce, Ms. Winter met Mr. Feldman there; he had made educational documentaries and was filming one about the Maori people of New Zealand at the time. They married in 1967 and moved to the United States.

In 1977, they released Danny, a feature film about a girl and her horse. Ms. Winter wrote the screenplay and later a novelization of the film. They started the Hollywood series in 1982 with Hollywoods Children, a story of child actors, and ended it in 1999. The couple lived in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, and then moved to Manhattan. After Mr. Feldman passed away in 2006, Ms. Winter moved to a retirement community in Sleepy Hollow. She attended Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, NY, where she received a BA in English Literature in 1973. In 1976, she received an MA from Manhattanville College, Westchester County, in Humanities. The Hollywood Collection documentaries are still in circulation, with the commercial distribution rights held by Janson Media, an entertainment company run by Ms. Winters’ daughter Zara and her husband, Stephen Janson. Besides Mrs. Janson, she is survived by her other daughter, Stephanie Edelstein; one stepdaughter, Lynne Feldman; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/13/movies/suzette-winter-feldman-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos