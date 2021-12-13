Five Holiday Things Our A&E Writers Love This Week – The Minnesota Daily





Step into the holiday season with a plate of cookies, festive music, and some unconventional Christmas movies.

Whether it’s annual baking efforts or watching a series of cheesy Hallmark movies, holiday traditions are rife. Consider switching up yours with A&E vacation-centric recommendations for the week. Eric Kims M&M Cookies: I would be remiss if I did not mention my favorite recipe developer and food columnist in at least one of my picks for the week. Every recipe Eric Kim developed contains intentional steps, thoughtful instructions, and instructions that are both easy to follow and simple to make, not to mention a thought-provoking story behind every delicious dish he creates. For the New York Times holiday cookie extravaganza, he developed this M&M chewy cookie recipe. With a fairly straightforward ingredient list and minimal cooking utensils required, a chewy, just sweet enough cookie with a handful of chopped M&M comes to life in your oven. It’s a treat, even Santa Claus would be giddy to eat. -Nina Raemont Mandarin, dir. Sean Baker: This 2015 film, shot entirely with three iPhone 5S cameras, features two sex workers seeking revenge on those who cheat on their boyfriend / pimp. Since the plot takes place entirely on Christmas Eve, so it counts as my favorite holiday movie. Following different Los Angeles subcultures, primarily an Armenian family and the main pair of black transgender best friends, Tangerine embarks on a wild and scorching spree through the foggy city, emotionally culminating in friendship rather than family or romance. . With Sean Bakers’ latest film, Red Rocket, hitting theaters this month and Christmas music hitting the airwaves, now is the perfect time to rock your holiday media regime with Tangerine. -James Schaak A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack: It might not be a top of the Mariah Carey charts, but the soundtrack to this classic Christmas special is high on the charts for my favorite holiday music. The smooth jazz of the Vince Guaraldi Trio is perfect to set in the background while you cook, bake cookies, do your homework, or visit loved ones at a vacation get-together. Each track envelops the listener in a warm blanket of nostalgia, embodying the feeling of sitting in front of a cozy fireplace and watching the snow fall. Christmas time is here – The instrumental is my favorite, a peaceful and familiar ode to the holiday season and all the joy it encompasses. If you’ve already had enough of overplayed Christmas pop hits, give this soundtrack a try. -Macy stronger Last Christmas by Wham! : If you are a routine Whamageddon participant, keep scrolling. Last Christmas is my favorite holiday song and I have absolutely no shame in admitting that during the month of December you would be hard pressed to find me listening to anything else on repeat. It’s a song that has stood the test of time as the UK’s best-selling single to fail to peak for 36 years, something that didn’t change until the first week of 2021, when ‘she finally hit the top of the charts. There are countless covers of the crooning tune, everyone from Taylor Swift to Arlo Parks giving it their own twist. It’s more than an ode to past Christmas, it’s a soaring breakup ballad that will leave you languishing after a lost relationship and searching for an extra cup of mulled wine. -Sophia Zimmerman Die hard: This classic 1988 action / thriller flick is an unconventional Christmas flick and offers a ton of fun action sequences, serious profanity, and 1980s cinematic violence. The violence in this movie and the hero archetype Chiseled white male action mimics other 1980s films such as Predator, The Terminator, Rambo, RoboCop, and Bloodsport, which, regardless of their good or bad plot devices, are entertaining to say the least. This movie is always a fun watch for the family as it takes place over the holidays, and despite all of its swearing and death scenes, it’s mostly family. This 30 year old classic should be on everyone’s Christmas list because it is ageless. -Jarrett George Ballard

