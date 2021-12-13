Entertainment
Miss Universe 2021 is a Bollywood actress working on a Masters
MANILA, Philippines Despite the threat posed by COVID-19 and calls for a boycott in favor of the Palestinians, the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant went as planned in Israel on Monday, with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu beating 79 other candidates to win the Crown.
The Bollywood actress, who is also working on her Masters in Public Administration, impressed the judges with her confidence in the final round of questions. When asked what advice she would give to young women, Sandhu replied: Stop comparing yourself to others and let’s talk about more important things happening in the world. Go out, speak for yourself, for you are the leader of your life. You are your own voice.
She followed two other winners from India: Sushmita Sen who won in the Philippines in 1994 and Lara Dutta who was crowned in Cyprus in 2000.
Another big favorite, Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira, settled for first place while South African Lalena Mswane, who qualified for the semi-finals with the most votes online, was named second .
Mswane, who has a law degree, found herself in a dilemma before leaving for global tilt when the South African government withdrew its support for her participation to protest Israeli apartheid and show support for the Palestinians .
11 years in a row in the final
The global health crisis has posed a new threat to international competition, with the discovery of the Omicron variant in some countries, including Israel. This prompted the Israeli government to close its borders to all international travelers in November, although it granted special access to those involved in the contest.
Philippine Beatrice Luigi Gomez has maintained the country’s landing streak in the final since 2010. The 26-year-old Cebuana finished in the Top 5, along with Colombies Valeria Ayos, who was crowned Miss Earth Water in 2018 in the Philippines.
Gomez, a Navy reservist and model from Cebu, was the country’s first openly gay representative in the Miss Universe pageant.
Miss Universe Philippines Creative Director Jonas Gaffud took to social media to congratulate her, saying: I am very happy and very proud of you, [Gomez]! You fought hard and put the Philippines back in the Top 5 at Miss Universe.
Malacaang also congratulated Gomez along with Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles, saying she brought joy to the people and honor to the country, and inspired many.
A member of our armed forces, athlete and youth advocate, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe has allowed the world to see what we witness every day in the country: strength, grace and beauty. Filipinos. woman, he said in a statement.
Many Cebuanos watched the contest on television while some gathered in hotels to cheer on Gomez.
Proud mother
Her mother, Ping Gallarde Gomez, said in a media interview that she was so happy with her daughter’s success. Win or lose, we like it a lot, she said.
She did everything for our country. I believe if the crown was really for her, then she would have it. Otherwise everything is fine. She has already accomplished a lot in her life, she added.
Gomez’s creative team jumped for joy when they hit the Top 5. Their stylist, Edward James Castro, said they were so proud of the beauty queen.
For the mayor of the city of Cebu, Michael Rama, the important thing is that Bea has reached the Top 5. It is already an accomplishment.
During the contest, Gomez was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere about her opinion to make a universal vaccine passport mandatory given the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation.
I think that public health is everyone’s responsibility and that it is necessary to make vaccination compulsory. If the imposition of vaccine passports would help us to regulate the deployment of the vaccine and alleviate the pandemic situation today, then I would be okay with enforcing the necessary vaccination passport, she replied.
WITH THE REPORTS OF ADOR VINCENT MAYOL, NESTLE SEMILLA, LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND JULIE M. AURELIO
The hottest entertainment news straight to your inbox
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://entertainment.inquirer.net/429777/miss-universe-2021-is-a-bollywood-actress-working-on-masters-degree
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]