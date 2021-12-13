Miss Universe 2021 is a Bollywood actress working on a Masters

MANILA, Philippines Despite the threat posed by COVID-19 and calls for a boycott in favor of the Palestinians, the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant went as planned in Israel on Monday, with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu beating 79 other candidates to win the Crown.

The Bollywood actress, who is also working on her Masters in Public Administration, impressed the judges with her confidence in the final round of questions. When asked what advice she would give to young women, Sandhu replied: Stop comparing yourself to others and let’s talk about more important things happening in the world. Go out, speak for yourself, for you are the leader of your life. You are your own voice.

She followed two other winners from India: Sushmita Sen who won in the Philippines in 1994 and Lara Dutta who was crowned in Cyprus in 2000.

Another big favorite, Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira, settled for first place while South African Lalena Mswane, who qualified for the semi-finals with the most votes online, was named second .

Mswane, who has a law degree, found herself in a dilemma before leaving for global tilt when the South African government withdrew its support for her participation to protest Israeli apartheid and show support for the Palestinians .

11 years in a row in the final

The global health crisis has posed a new threat to international competition, with the discovery of the Omicron variant in some countries, including Israel. This prompted the Israeli government to close its borders to all international travelers in November, although it granted special access to those involved in the contest.

Philippine Beatrice Luigi Gomez has maintained the country’s landing streak in the final since 2010. The 26-year-old Cebuana finished in the Top 5, along with Colombies Valeria Ayos, who was crowned Miss Earth Water in 2018 in the Philippines.

Gomez, a Navy reservist and model from Cebu, was the country’s first openly gay representative in the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines Creative Director Jonas Gaffud took to social media to congratulate her, saying: I am very happy and very proud of you, [Gomez]! You fought hard and put the Philippines back in the Top 5 at Miss Universe.

Malacaang also congratulated Gomez along with Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles, saying she brought joy to the people and honor to the country, and inspired many.

A member of our armed forces, athlete and youth advocate, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe has allowed the world to see what we witness every day in the country: strength, grace and beauty. Filipinos. woman, he said in a statement.

Many Cebuanos watched the contest on television while some gathered in hotels to cheer on Gomez.

Proud mother

Her mother, Ping Gallarde Gomez, said in a media interview that she was so happy with her daughter’s success. Win or lose, we like it a lot, she said.

She did everything for our country. I believe if the crown was really for her, then she would have it. Otherwise everything is fine. She has already accomplished a lot in her life, she added.

Gomez’s creative team jumped for joy when they hit the Top 5. Their stylist, Edward James Castro, said they were so proud of the beauty queen.

For the mayor of the city of Cebu, Michael Rama, the important thing is that Bea has reached the Top 5. It is already an accomplishment.

During the contest, Gomez was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere about her opinion to make a universal vaccine passport mandatory given the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation.

I think that public health is everyone’s responsibility and that it is necessary to make vaccination compulsory. If the imposition of vaccine passports would help us to regulate the deployment of the vaccine and alleviate the pandemic situation today, then I would be okay with enforcing the necessary vaccination passport, she replied.

WITH THE REPORTS OF ADOR VINCENT MAYOL, NESTLE SEMILLA, LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND JULIE M. AURELIO

The hottest entertainment news straight to your inbox

Read more