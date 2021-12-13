West Side Story Review: Rearranged Shakespearean Musical | Entertainment

With its classic Spielberg charm, it’s a nice feeling to be carried away for two and a half hours.

West Side Story is a remake of the original film based on the Broadway musical. It was directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner.

Set in 1957, the film follows Tony and Maria as they fall in love. However, Tony is part of the Jets, a gang of whites, while Maria is the sister of Sharks leader Bernardo, who is the Puerto Rican gang. Despite rival gangs, Tony and Maria fight to find love and stop the fighting.

West Side Story is a wonderful modern update on the classic musical. Coupled with the staging of Spielberg, the film takes the audience to transport them in the New York drama Romeo and Juliet.

The movie has a stacked list of actors, all of whom perform well for the most part. The main films include Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria. Zegler is the star of the film, as she captures the character and gives a nice singing performance to go with it. Elgort is doing fine for the most part, and there are times when they work well together onscreen, but he’s overshadowed by Zegler for most of the movie. Despite the quality of his performance, it should be noted that after the shooting of this film in 2019,sexual assault allegations were made against Elgort.

As for the rest of the cast, they all do a phenomenal job even with their wacky New Yawk accents. A few key players include Araina DeBoses excellent Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff and the lovely return of Rita Moreno as Valentina as a replacement for Doc. They have an exaggerated performance, but it works well given the context of the story. They are melodramatic in a good way.

The story of the musical and original film matches quite well, with some differences between some of the contexts behind the musical numbers. Overall, it works extremely well, as it continues to capture the dramatic power of the original musical.

Along with that, its poignant and relevant themes of racial tension, immigration, and people eviction pave the way for wealthier new tenants. He weaves these themes together using Romeo and Juliet as a backbone, but his take on the story in the underlying civil unrest of the 1950s is still excellent.

It helps that the music, which has been so slightly rearranged based on Leonard Bernstein’s score, mixes the great emotions of the characters with the brutal, tumbling nature of the gangs. Obviously, Rachel Zegler steals the show in every song she does, especially her take on Tonight. Everyone has a wide variety of boy and girl pride with their gang ballads or songs about their current situation.

For example, this remake has a huge dance number for America ‘bleeding the streets, filled with flowing dresses and blocked traffic. The choreography is complex and determined, as are the other dance sequences in the film. It’s a loud number that captures everything that makes the musical special.

Speaking of dresses, the costume design is always spectacular, even down to the color coordination between the gangs and their perfectly neglected clothing. A lot of the dresses and looks are pretty much taken from the original musical, but it still works due to their timelessness and brilliant fashion sense.

Although quite classic in its portrayal, the film has some excellent and modern camera uses that really help this film stand out from its predecessor. There are some of the classic Spielberg Oners, which he effortlessly uses in multiple scenes to keep the film off the camera without being distracting. There are several intense close-ups coupled with the harsh, scenic lighting that casts large shadows along the actors’ faces. It works wonderfully, especially when the color becomes more prominent in multiple sequences.

Finally, the film is extremely well paced with the long duration. It seamlessly moves from set to dramatic scenes, and it’s over before you know it. It gives the film that final push to capture and hold audiences’ attention throughout the film, especially until its devastating conclusion.

West Side Story is a nice addition to the original film and Broadway musical. Its modern sensibilities enhance the film to bring it to new audiences without outright replacing the original.

This adaptation is sure to please fans while creating new ones in the process. It’s fun and melodramatic and heartbreaking all at the same time and in the best possible way. He continues to show the beauty and importance of this story over 60 years later.

The only real good reason to replace the original movie with this one is that it has real Hispanic actors in the movie instead ofwhite actors playing Puerto Ricans. It’s a shame Elgort is still attached to this movie, but taking the movie as it is shows it’s still a great musical.

This movie is blessed with a long lifespan, hopefully without another remake. But in any case, this film is quite magical. I almost guarantee you will be completely engrossed in the movie by the end of it.

4 of 5 Torches