the photo of Katrina Kaif with her bridesmaids; Alia Bhatt transforms “Poo” from K3G and more





The day is about to end and it was full of amazing things. Bollywood has had so many interesting things going on today. We know it must have been difficult for you guys to catch all of this news. Therefore, we are here to bring all of these important stories together in one place for all of you. From Katrina kaif sharing some other beautiful photos from her dream wedding at Alia bhatt turn poo off Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, a lot has happened today. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at these interesting B-town stories. Katrina Kaifs dream photos Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9. The wedding was nothing less than a beautiful Bollywood film. The couple shared photos from their dream wedding on Instagram. Today Katrina shared her first look in her Sabyasachi bridal lehenga. Sharing the first images of her bridal trousseau, Katrina thanked her sisters for always being there for her, writing, “Growing up, we sisters have always protected each other. Way!” Alia Bhatt transforms Poo from K3G Alia Bhatt had the best video to share on Instagram today. She decided to pay tribute to Bebo by channeling her poo inside of K3G. Alia, who shot for her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani for a few weeks, has asked the cast and crew of his film to recreate the K3G scene where Bebo as Poo rejects the boys for the ball. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who happens to be Kareena’s stepson, also joins the scene. However, you’ll be amused how Alia dismisses him by saying “Less” after checking his appearance. The act ends with Ranveer Singh step into Hrithik Roshan’s shoes and refuse Poo by giving him a score of 2. Kareena Kapoor Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor took her stories to Instagram and wrote, I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself following all medical protocols. I ask everyone who has come in contact with me to kindly get tested. My family and staff are also doubly vaccinated. They are not currently showing any symptoms. Fortunately, I feel good and hope to be up soon. According to reports, Kareenas BFF Amrita Arora has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Deepika Padukone wraps filming on Nag Ashwin’s Project K Deepika Padukone is set to make her Telugu debut with Prabhas in Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and the star actors have completed filming in Hyderabad. Deepika shared a photo of the plane where she revealed she had finished filming the first show and was ready to go home. “You were adorable #Hyderabad # it’sawrap # schedule1 #projectk Until we met again,” Deepika wrote sharing the Instagram story and also tagged Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. No arrest for Kangana Ranaut City police told Bombay’s High Court on Monday that they would not arrest actor Kangana Ranaut until January 25, 2022 for his social media post that allegedly linked the farmers’ protests to a separatist group. Police made the statement after a bench of Judges Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal said the issue concerned the broader issue of Ranaut’s fundamental right to free speech and that the court should grant him interim relief. Sushmita Sen rating for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu The Indian Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 Indian premiere Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has written a touching note for new Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Sushmita’s note read: “yehbaat Har Hindustani Ki Naz Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu # MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA So proud of you !!!! Congratulations @ harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so well, for bringing back the crown of Miss Universe in India after 21 years (by a 21 year old you were destined) May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing that this amazing global @missuniverse platform will provide to you. CAN YOU RULE SUPREME !! ! My love and greetings to your Maa and your family bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind # duggadugga #waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/top-bollywood-news-today-december-13-2021-katrina-kaifs-picture-with-her-bridesmaids-alia-bhatt-turns-poo-from-k3g-and-more-bollywood-entertainment-news-article-88263515 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos