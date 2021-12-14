Logic’s Lifeline song, 1-800-273-TALK linked to fewer suicides: study

TORONTO – The powerful lyrics and song narration by American rapper Logic, 1-800-273-8255, are credited with increased calls to the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800 273-TALK) and a corresponding drop in suicides in the United States following three public events that attracted the most attention for the song, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the BMJ.

The song is about a person in a suicidal crisis and begins with Logic expressing this desperation. It is followed by Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara responding with empathy and a positive message of hope, and ends with Logic singing about perseverance and the desire to live. The song also features American musical artist Khalid.

the accompanying music video follows the life of a young black man struggling with disapproval and bullying for his homosexuality, trying to gain acceptance and contemplating suicide, before contacting Lifeline with a phone call. The video ends years later when he has found love, happiness and acceptance.

The song’s influential effects illustrate the positive impact popular media can have on vulnerable and hard-to-reach groups who have thoughts of suicide, the researchers say.

The observational study, led by Thomas Niederkrotenthaler of the Vienna Medical University, assessed changes in daily call volumes to the hotline before and after the song’s release, the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and the Grammy. Awards 2018 are the three periods when the song garnered some of its most intense public attention.

A comprehensive data set for Twitter that examined all specific mentions of the song geotagged in the US, excluding malicious bots, was used to derive estimates of audience attention and time of impact. .

He found that in the 34 days after these three events, Lifeline received 9,915 more calls than usual, a 6.9% increase over what was normally expected. There were also 245 fewer suicide deaths, 5.5% less than expected.

“In my mind I was like, man, I wasn’t even trying to save anyone’s life,” “Logic, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said in a video about the song. “And then it hit me with the power that I have as an artist with a voice. I wasn’t even trying to save your life. Now what could happen if I actually did? “

The song, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard charts in September 2017, was also linked to an almost 10% increase in Google searches for Lifeline within 28 days of its release, and has had more than one billion streams on Spotify by the end of 2020, the researchers noted. The official music video has been viewed over 431.78 million times on YouTube.

“The song Logics represents possibly the largest and most sustained suicide prevention message directly linked to a story of hope and recovery in any location to date and is therefore a coincidental research event,” the authors, who included researchers from Austria, the United States, Canada, and Australia, wrote.

A “dummy variable” that explains the release of 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix show that drew intense criticism at the time of its release for failing to meet media recommendations for safe portrayals of suicide has also been included, the researchers said. Previous research found that this show was associated with a 5.5% increase in suicides in the United States among people aged 10 to 19.

The researchers also took into account World Suicide Prevention Day and famous people’s suicides in the lead-up to the songs’ release until the end of December 2018, as additional variables, including the deaths of Chris Cornell. , Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. The researchers found that the overall trends in personality suicides were largely consistent with previous research in terms of influence and impact.

“Previous spikes in Lifeline calls were almost always associated with harmful media events, such as celebrity suicides,” the researchers wrote, but noted that there was little or only limited research evaluating the effects. positive.

“Our finding of a substantial increase in actual help-seeking and a possible decrease in suicides during the period of high public attention to Song Logics supports the actual effectiveness of this intervention.”

The authors noted that there are some limitations to the study, including whether the song had an effect beyond the period with the greatest attention, and the fact that social media data may not fully capture the number of people who actually listened to the song.

“Logic has shown the potential of the creative arts to communicate constructive coping strategies for people in mental distress”, Alexandra Pitman, associate professor of psychiatry at University College London, written in an editorial in the same issue of BMJ.

“Future plans for similar interventions should attempt to measure attitudes towards suicide in the target audience to help us understand the mechanisms of action. Until then, the engagement of key cultural influencers is welcome to help scale up public health interventions aimed at strengthening protective factors against suicide. in specific vulnerable groups.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources available.

Suicide Prevention Help Line in Canada: 1-833-456-4566

Center for Addiction and Mental Health: 1 800 463-2338

Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

Kids Help Phone: (1-800-668-6868)

Hotline Embrace Life Council: 1-800-265-3333

Trans lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.