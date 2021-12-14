As Bollywood follows Hindu nationalist line, South Indian cinema tackles the real issues – The Friday Times

India’s versatile Bollywood industry not only entertained people, but also served as a powerful medium for spreading social messages.

Movies like Mother India, Boot polish and Make Bigha Zameen were masterpieces of the combination of art with the highlighting of the real problems of society. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is said to have stumbled upon the idea of ​​establishing rural cooperative banks after seeing Mother India, the epic 1957 drama film directed by Mehboob Khan and starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar. It was the story of a poor villager named Radha (Nargis), who in her husband’s absence struggles to raise her sons and survive against a cunning loan shark amidst many troubles.

But in recent times, this industry has said goodbye to art and followed the government’s line, producing ultra-nationalist films. Denigrating Pakistan and portraying minorities in a bad light is the latest formula to spice up box office movies. Being a popular medium, these films have helped polarize society and convince its audiences that the root cause of India’s problem is either Indian Muslim or Pakistan. Unfortunately, such films not only do booming business, but win praise from right-wing elements as they respond to the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

South Indian cinema reminds us that under an imaginary macho India hides the real India marred by the caste system and the atrocities perpetrated by the police.

RSS has always been uncomfortable with Bollywood icons, from Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan to many other Khans. One important thing that kept Bollywood from following the communal line after the score was that it employed an unusually high number of Muslims – from lyricists to screenwriters, technicians and actors. The Hindu right has always wanted to keep Muslims away from this powerful media.

However, Bollywood’s failure to maintain its independence and its adoption of an official, right-wing line has not deterred South Indian cinema, which continues to take responsibility for highlighting social issues and to show society a mirror. Movies like Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal and now Jai Bhim pointed out that South Indian cinema refused to follow the official line.

In fact, South Indian cinema reminds us that beneath an imaginary macho India hides the real India marred by the caste system and the atrocities perpetrated by the police.

The film that bears his name appears to be about the life and work of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the icon of Dalits and the untouchables in India who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution. Although Ambedkars’ shadow and his struggle are portrayed in the film, it is not about his life and his work. He lives in the film through the characters, who face discrimination from the elite, the educated, and the government apparatus. They face police brutality simply because they belong to lower castes.

Untouchables story

Based on an actual incident from 1993, the film revolves around the life of the Tamil Nadus Irula community, considered untouchable. The life of the members of this community is marked by poverty, hunger and the struggle for justice. More than 70 years after India’s independence and the abolition of untouchability, the Irula are still not allowed to stay in a village and have a separate ghetto.

While the untouchables do not have access to the spaces of the upper castes, they work in the fields of the landowners and catch rats that could destroy the crops. These rats are their precious catch, as they would make a feast for the day. Rat meat is their luxury because it is the only meat they can afford.

The film’s journey is a fight for justice. It discusses several aspects of the brutality an untouchable faces in India to be falsely accused of crimes, where the upper caste is liberated and the lower caste is falsely accused of crimes not committed, simply because of their caste status. Because the upper castes believe that those belonging to the lower caste are thieves, the untouchables are accused of everything from theft to murder.

Bollywood, which is popular not only in India but has an audience all over the world, can attribute its success so far to its secular character.

From murder in custody to labeling someone as a thief, the film sets out on the journey to fight for justice. It also raises some pertinent questions about Indian commercial cinema which has an audience not only in India but which is popular all over the world. The film opens our eyes and reminds us that there is more to the real India than glamor, luxury homes, luxury cars and dancing around the trees. It is also a bitter reminder for Bollywood, which has knelt under pressure from the right.

And while India can take to the global forums, missing every opportunity to project itself as a world leader, this film reminds the country how deep the caste system and untouchability that exist in society runs deep. .

This film has taken a step ahead of parallel Indian cinema. Not only does he tell us a serious story, but he highlights the social context and reminds us that despite a long struggle for social reform, the situation on the ground has not changed much, explains seasoned journalist and film critic Urmilesh.

The secular character of Bollywood

Bollywood, which is popular not only in India but has an audience all over the world, can attribute its success so far to its secular character. Its character was as diverse as India itself. But for a long time it was dominated by Muslim actors, whose fans know no religious boundaries.

Besides Bollywood, the National School of Drama is based in New Delhi and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Located just a two hour drive from Bombays Bollywood, the latter has had a left lineage over the generations and has raised serious social issues through his art.

These institutions, too, have come under the scrutiny of governments. But they stood up and continued to fight for their autonomy and their spaces of freedom of expression. Shortly after coming to power in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis appointed actor Gajendra Chauhan as president of the FTII. The institute witnessed a 140-day strike against his appointment. His credentials have not only been challenged by students and alumni of the institute, but also by prominent members of the film fraternity, including the late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Anupam Kher. Chauhans’ affiliations with RSS and BJP are well known and he has been handpicked by RSS to control the premium institute.

There is a constant pattern. Any government to control the minds and the intellect of the people wants to take control of history and cultural institutions and that was one of those gestures, says Professor Rattan Lal of the University of Delhi.

In recent years, even Bollywood has come under constant attack from the Hindutva army. In addition to questioning the content and scrutinizing the subjects these films are set on, celebrities have been charged with murder, conspiracy, drug use, embezzlement and widespread forms of treacherous behavior.

And after all, not only does the BJP want to destroy the secular character of cinema, but also proposes to relocate this industry from Mumbai to the Hindu heart of Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu–Muslim division

Even the most secular part of Bollywood has been divided between Hindus and Muslims. Actors like Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have been identified as Hindu faces in the industry and actors like Javed Akthar and Swara Bhaskar who have criticized government policies and its treatment of students and minorities have been labeled anti- national. And if nothing, an army of social media trolls has been pitted against them.

And let’s not forget, we’re discussing the same Bollywood where, before the BJP came to power, actors including Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to talk about the issues of rising prices and taxation in the industry. They have now switched to a mode of self-censorship, fearing that criticizing the government will bring trouble.