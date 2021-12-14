Famous Actors of Georgia | WRBL





Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From movie stars and major musicians to professional ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there is no shortage of evidence on the quality of life. They post photos of themselves with other close-ups at rooftop bars, exclusive clubs, backstage parties, and restaurants where ordinary people can't get reservations. But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big pennies of stardom from obscure beginnings in small towns or mainstream towns across the country.

Stacker has compiled a list of Georgia-born actors from IMDbs’ Most Popular List. For each actor we have included a movie poster image from a movie they are known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Read on to see which favorite actors are from your home country. Iain Armitage – Born: Georgia (07/15/2008)

– Famous for:

– Sheldon Cooper in “Young Sheldon” (2017-2021)

– The youngest Brian in “The Glass Castle” (2017)

– Ziggy Chapman in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019) Desmond Harrington – Born: Savannah, Georgia (19/10/1976)

– Famous for:

– Mike in “The Hole” (2001)

– Chris Flynn in “Wrong Turn” (2003)

– Ferriman in “Ghost Ship” (2002) Robert patrick – Born: Marietta, Georgia (11/5/1958)

– Famous for:

– T-1000 in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

– Coach Joe Willis in “The Faculty” (1998)

– Rome in “The Navy” (2006) Laurence Fishburne – Birth: Augusta, Georgia (30/7/1961)

– Famous for:

– Morpheus in “The Matrix” (1999)

– Morpheus in “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003)

Laurence Fishburne – Birth: Augusta, Georgia (30/7/1961)

Jeff Daniels – Born: Athens, Georgia (19/02/1955)

– Famous for:

– Bernard Berkman in “The squid and the whale” (2005)

– Harry in “Dumb and Dumber” (1994)

– Tom Baxter in “The Purple Rose of Cairo” (1985) Wayne Chevalier – Born: Cartersville, Georgia (8/7/1955)

– Famous for:

– Nedry in “Jurassic Park” (1993)

– Zack Mallozzi in “Rat Race” (2001)

– Stan in “Dirty Dancing” (1987) David cross – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (4/4/1964)

– Famous for:

– Tobias Fnke in “Arrested Development” (2003-2019)

– Minion in “Megamind” (2010)

– Rob in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) Ed helms – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (01/24/1974)

– Famous for:

– Stu in “The Hangover” (2009)

– Andy Bernard in “The office” (2006-2013)

Ed helms – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (01/24/1974)

Stephane Dorff – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (07/29/1973)

– Famous for:

– Deacon Frost in “Blade” (1998)

– Stavros in “Immortals” (2011)

– Johnny Marco in “Somewhere” (2010) Kenan thompson – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (5/10/1978)

– Famous for:

– Various in “Saturday Night Live” (2003-2021)

– Troy in “Snakes on a Plane” (2006)

– Dexter Reed in “Good Burger” (1997) Wes chatham – Born: Georgia (10/11/1978)

– Famous for:

– Beaver in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015)

– Beaver in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014)

– Corporal Steve Penning in “In the Valley of Elah” (2007) Danny mcbride – Born: Statesboro, Georgia (12/29/1976)

– Famous for:

– Red in “Pineapple Express” (2008)

– Neal Gamby in “Vice Principals” (2016-2017)

Danny mcbride – Born: Statesboro, Georgia (12/29/1976)

Brian Baumgartner – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (11/29/1972)

– Famous for:

– Kevin Malone in “The Office” (2005-2013)

– Eric in “Quatre Noëls” (2008)

– Jim in “License to marry” (2007) Stacy keach – Born: Savannah, Georgia (2/6/1941)

– Famous for:

– Ed Pegram in “Nebraska” (2013)

– Cmdr. Malloy in “Escape from LA” (1996)

– Adm Mark Turso USN Ret. in “The Legacy of Bourne” (2012) Chris tucker – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (08/31/1971)

– Famous for:

– Carter in “Rush Hour 2” (2001)

– Carter in “Rush Hour” (1998)

– Danny in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) Benjamin walker – Born: Georgia (06/21/1982)

– Famous for:

– Travis in “The Choice” (2016)

– Abraham Lincoln in “Abraham Lincoln: Hunter of vampires” (2012)

– George Pollard in “At the heart of the sea” (2015) Christophe Lowell – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/17/1984)

– Famous for:

– Stuart Whitworth in “The Help” (2011)

– Al Monroe in “A Promising Young Woman” (2020)

– Kevin in “In the air” (2009) Jack McBrayer – Born: Macon, Georgia (05/27/1973)

– Famous for:

– Kenneth Parcell in “30 Rock” (2006-2013)

– Félix in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

– Darald in “Forget Sarah Marshall” (2008) Omari hardwick – Born: Savannah, Georgia (1/9/1974)

– Famous for:

– Sergeant Marcus Williams in “Kick-Ass” (2010)

– Vanderohe in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

– Mr. _______ in “Sorry to disturb you” (2018) Shameik moore – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (4/4/1995)

– Famous for:

– Miles Morales in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

– Malcolm in “Dope” (2015)

– Shaolin Fantastic in “The Get Down” (2016-2017) Ron lester – Born: Kennesaw, Georgia (04/08/1970)

– Died: 06/17/2016

– Famous for:

– Billy Bob in “Varsity Blues” (1999)

– Reggie Ray in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

Ron lester – Born: Kennesaw, Georgia (04/08/1970)

– Died: 06/17/2016

Chandler Massey – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (10/9/1990)

– Famous for:

– Will Horton in “Days of Our Lives” (2010-2021)

– Danny in “Aquarians” (2017)

– Farrell Gambles in “16-Love” (2012) Gary anthony williams – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (03/14/1966)

– Famous for:

– Bebop in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2016)

– Tarik in “Harold & Kumar go to the white castle” (2004)

– Detective William Bendix in “I don’t feel at home in this world anymore”. (2017) Jason lively – Born: Carroll County, Georgia (3/12/1968)

– Famous for:

– Rusty Griswold in “National Lampoon’s European Vacation” (1985)

– Chris in “The Night of the Creepers” (1986)

– Rod Moffet in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (1979-1983) Tituss Burgess – Born: Athens, Georgia (02/21/1979)

– Famous for:

– Titus Andromedon in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2015-2019)

– Toney in “Dolemite is my name” (2019)

– Scary Tim in “Set It Up” (2018) Chanté Kang | – Born: Gainesville, Georgia (4/8/1972)

– Famous for:

– Han in “Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

– Han in “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

– Taylor Kwon in “Shot to the Head” (2012) Chandler Riggs – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (06/27/1999)

– Famous for:

– Carl Grimes in “The Walking Dead” (2010-2020)

– Tom in “Get Low” (2009)

– George in “Mercy” (2014) Chicken pardue – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (23/09/1975)

– Famous for:

– Ronnie ‘Sunshine’ Bass in “Remember the Titans” (2000)

– Victor in “The rules of attraction” (2002)

Chicken pardue – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (23/09/1975)

Find the liver – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (1/10/1996)

– Famous for:

– Poundcake in “La 5ème Vague” (2016)

– Andre Mckenzie in “Grandis 2” (2013)

– Sam in “The Last of Us” (2013) Scott Wilson – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (03/29/1942)

– Died: 06/10/2018

– Famous for:

– Captain Billy Cutshaw in “The Ninth Configuration” (1980)

– Hershel Greene in “The Walking Dead” (2011-2018)

– Dick in “In Cold Blood” (1967) Khary payton – Born: Augusta, Georgia (05/16/1972)

– Famous for:

– Ezekiel in “The Walking Dead” (2016-2022)

– Cyborg in “Teen Titans Go!” (2013-2021)

– Michael Forrest in “Astronaut: The Last Push” (2012) Blake clark – Born: Macon, Georgia (2/2/1946)

– Famous for:

– Marlin Whitmore in “50 First Dates” (2004)

– Farmer Fran in “The Waterboy” (1998)

– Hagenstern in “Toys” (1992) Pernell roberts – Born: Waycross, Georgia (05/18/1928)

– Died: 01/24/2010

– Famous for:

– Adam Cartwright in “Bonanza” (1959-1965)

– Trapper John McIntyre in “Trapper John, MD” (1979-1986)

– George Fallon in “Mannix” (1973) Hulk hogan – Born: Augusta, Georgia (8/11/1953)

– Famous for:

– Rip in “No Holds Barred” (1989)

– Thunderlips in “Rocky III” (1982)

– Shep Ramsey in “Suburban Commando” (1991) Wayne brady – Born: Columbus, Georgia (6/2/1972)

– Famous for:

– Self in “Who owns the line anyway?” (1998-2007)

– Daredevil Dan in “Foodfight!” (2012)

– Producer in “Let’s Make a Deal” (2009-2021) Sterling holloway – Born: Cedartown, Georgia (1/4/1905)

– Died: 11/22/1992

– Famous for:

– Winnie the Pooh in “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1977)

– Kaa the serpent in “The Jungle Book” (1967)

– The Cheshire Cat in “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) DeForest Kelley – Born: Toccoa, Georgia (01/20/1920)

– Died: 06/11/1999

– Famous for:

– Dr McCoy in “Star Trek: The Original Series” (1966-1969)

– McCoy in “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989)

– Dr. Leonard McCoy in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991) Claude akins – Born: Nelson, Georgia (25/5/1926)

– Died: 01/27/1994

– Famous for:

– Joe Burdette in “Rio Bravo” (1959)

– Reverend Jeremiah Brown in “Inheriting the Wind” (1960)

– Aldo in “The Battle for the Planet of the Apes” (1973) Jackdaw lenny – Born: Augusta, Georgia (12/22/1958)

– Famous for:

– Harold Smith in “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” 1992

Jackdaw lenny – Born: Augusta, Georgia (12/22/1958)

Jim brown – Born: St. Simons Island, Georgia (2/17/1936)

– Famous for:

– Byron Williams in “Mars Attacks!” (1996)

– Montezuma Monroe in “Any Given Sunday” (1999)

– Fireball in “The Running Man” (1987) Devon werkheiser – Born: Atlanta, Georgia (3/8/1991)

– Famous for:

– Floyd Stiles in “Crown Vic” (2019)

– Sam in “Santa Girl” (2019)

– Brock in “Where’s the Money” (2017) Melvyn douglas – Born: Macon, Georgia (4/5/1901)

– Died: 04/08/1981

– Famous for:

– Benjamin Rand in “To be there” (1979)

– Homer Bannon in “Hud” (1963)

– Bill Cole in “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream Home” (1948) Cary guffey – Born: Douglasville, Georgia (5/10/1972)

– Famous for:

– Barry Guiler in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)

– Billy Lee (Child) in “Chefs” (1983)

– H7-25 (alias Charlie Warren) in “Tout m’arrive” (1980) James keach – Born: Savannah, Georgia (12/7/1947)

– Famous for:

– A motorcycle policeman in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

– Warden in “Walk the Line” (2005)

– Jesse James in “The Long Riders” (1980) Sonny landham – Born: Canton, Georgia (2/11/1941)

– Died: 08/17/2017

– Famous for:

– Billy in “Predator” (1987)

– Crack in “Lock Up” (1989)

– Police in “The Warriors” (1979) Gale Harold – Born: Decatur, Georgia (7/10/1969)

– Famous for:

– Brian Kinney in “Queer as Folk” (1999-2005)

– Wyatt Earp in “Deadwood” (2006)

– Simon in “Echo Park” (2014)

