Golden Globe nominations in 2022 won’t make awards or HFPA shineExBulletin

Perhaps a sign of how long it will take for the Golden Globes to return to Hollywood’s good graces, the nomination announcement was led by a famous face who is not primarily known for his work in the movies or the television: rap legend Snoop Dogg.

Snoop, as cool as he is, stumbled upon the names of several nominees, including megastar Ben Affleck. (However, he was wearing a knit cap emblazoned with the word “murder.”) He also didn’t indicate why he was chosen to read these nominees in the first place, other than perhaps being the celebrity. most famous black. to ignore past Hollywood Foreign Press Association scandals and bring in some celebrity power, which wasn’t the best look.

But beyond the year of HFPA controversy, notably expose revealing allegations of corruption and the fact that the band members at the start of 2021 were not including any blacks, the current nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards had to make an urgent point:

Why should we still care about this award ceremony?

Predictable appointments do not justify relevance

It’s hard to see how the nominations revealed for films and TV shows in 2021 that weren’t particularly groundbreaking argue for the influence of the Globes, especially on the TV side. I wrote in February about how the 2020 TV nominees ostensibly excluded a show that landed on many critics’ best lists of the year and starred a black woman: Michaela Coel’s I can destroy you.

At least this year’s nominees didn’t repeat that mistake, with several Black-led series receiving nods, including Amazon Prime Video. The Underground Railroad for the best limited series and Netflix Lupine and FX Pose for the best drama.

Last time around, no black women were nominated in the Globes’ 20 slots for TV acting nominations. Now Uzo Aduba and Michaela Jae Rodriguez have been nominated for Best Actresses in a Drama for their work on HBO Processing and Pose, respectively. In comedy, HBO’s Issa Rae Unsafe and Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC Blackish got nods for best actress.

But, apart from the nominations for Lupine and Native American comedy from FX Tank dogs, it didn’t really feel like the Globes were raising new voices or new shows in the awards season conversation. HBO’s Most Nominated TV Shows Succession, Apple TV + The morning show and Ted lasso, Hulu Sick and Great all of them have that combination of big stars, industry buzz, and / or international connections that typically get the attention of the Globes.

On the contrary, the controversy may have caused the Globes to pay attention to the shows it should have defended anyway. Given that the HFPA is a collection of critics and journalists working for media based outside the United States, it follows that they should have Named Netflix’s hit hit in South Korea Squid game and popular of France Lupine.

Likewise, Kenneth Branagh’s most nominated films Belfast, Jane Campion’s The power of the dog and that of Adam McKay Do not seek are also already considered Oscar contenders. While those Globe nominations included two women in the Best Director category Maggie Gyllenhaal for The lost girl and Campion the previous cycle saw Three women nominated in this category, including Regina King and eventual winner Chloe Zhao.

Even this round’s rebuffs that didn’t include any nods to Adam Driver or Al Pacino from Gucci House (superstar Lady Gaga, was nominated for best actress in a drama, of course), Meryl Streep in Do not seek and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect weren’t that surprising. Because they mostly made sense.

A surprise: the streaming service Netflix had the most nominations overall and the most cinema nominations. But most of the TV nominations went to HBO, followed by Hulu and Netflix. Continuing streaming and cable dominance in award ceremonies, ABC was the only broadcast network to secure nominations, thanks to nods for both tracks of its comedy, Blackish.

Why do the Golden Globes exist?

The HFPA insists it has changed to respond to criticism from the past, adding 21 new members, including six blacks and a list of other reforms distributed to journalists with their list of nominees.

In the past, the Globes offered a few perks: It was one of the first major awards ceremonies to announce film industry winners, helping to assess which works might be nominated for subsequent honors. Their ceremony was notoriously informal, with nominees encouraged to drink and relax in front of the camera, making a fun distinction with the more stuffy Oscars.

And on television, despite a preference for shows featuring big-name movie stars and British actors, they could honor deserving talent before the Emmys got down to giving awards. Mad Men star Jon Hamm and the revolutionary Amazon comedy-drama Transparent.

But times have changed. The scandal led NBC to drop the televising of the awards ceremony on January 9; the HFPA did not say anything when presenting the nominations about how the winners will be announced.

So there likely won’t be any images of tipsy stars breaking the rules on a nationwide broadcast unless they show up at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which also take place on January 9 and will be televised by the network. CW.

Those of us who follow these things grumbled for a while about the weird choices the HFPA has often made in Golden Globe nominations and winners wondering why a group that now numbers just over 100 members should attract. so much attention from Hollywood and the media.

If they’re hoping to bring the Globes back to their previous status, they’ll need to find a new niche for their awards that elevates something other awards shows aren’t already honoring. This year’s batch of nominees shows that the level of rebuilding may still be a long way off in the future.