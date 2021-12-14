When Vicky Kaushal saw his wife Katrina Kaif walking down the aisle on their wedding day

The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was one of Bollywood’s most anticipated affairs. The couple got married in an extremely private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While fans were eager to get a single glimpse of the couple’s nuptials and pre-wedding festivities, they’re now processing them with back-to-back photos via Instagram. As Katrina Kaif recently revealed some precious moments from her D-Day, here’s how Vicky Kaushal reacted upon seeing her bride in her wedding attire.

Katrina Kaif looked regal in her red-colored wedding ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actor recently shared a series of photos from his wedding. She wore a classic red Sabyasachi bridal lehenga in hand-woven matka silk with fine tilla work. The lehenga had wide borders of renaissance zardozi embroidered in velvet. She also paid homage to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots and chose a bespoke veil with handmade kiran. The actor completed his gorgeous look with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelery. She wore bespoke bridal jewelry made with uncut 22k gold diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Katrina Kaif’s Bridal Look

Katrina Kaif’s royal look as a bride apparently left Vicky Kaushal in awe of her. The Bollywood diva looked so beautiful, it’s no wonder Vicky Kaushal couldn’t help but smile as she watched her walk down the aisle with her sisters. An image of this special moment is currently surfacing on the internet. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s million dollar smile when he saw Katrina on their wedding day.

Vicky Kaushal opted for an ivory silk sherwani designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The groom’s silk sherwani had intricate Marori embroidery and gold-plated Bengal tiger buttons. He also donned a tussar georgette shawl with a pallu and zari marori embroidered borders. His Safa (turbon0 was made of silk fabric and had a handcrafted kilangi. The actor accessorized his look with a standout necklace featuring emeralds, diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple chose the 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, for their royal wedding. Rumor has it that the couple have been dating for a few years.

Image: Instagram / @ vickykaushal09 / @ vickykatrinafanclub