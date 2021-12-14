The profile of the actor of the magazine causes a ruckus



the New Yorker recently introduced actor Jeremy Strong, 42, who currently stars in the hit HBO series Succession– and the reaction to it might generate more attention than the original piece. Author Michael Schulman presents Strong as someone who takes his job extremely seriously. “Her soft appearance belies a relentless, sometimes smoothing intensity,” writes Schulman, who adds that Strong speaks with “monkish solemnity” about his work. At another point: “Strong’s dedication strikes some contributors as impressive, others as self-indulgent. ” Example: The play quotes Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed The Chicago 7 trial, in which Strong co-starred. Sorkin recounts that Strong requested at one point to receive tear gas to help him play the character in a scene, a request that Sorkin rejected.

For those unfamiliar, Schulman notes that Succession is a "dark comedy" and is sometimes very funny.

Thrust I: Actress Jessica Chastain was among those who publicly rejected the profile. She tweeted that she has known Strong for 20 years and worked with him on two films. She is "a lovely person," she writes. "Very inspiring and passionate about his work. The profile that came out of him was incredibly one-sided. Don't believe everything you read, folks. Snark is selling, but maybe it's time we went above and beyond." Thrust II: In a long statement (tweeted via Chastain), Sorkin accused Schulman of choosing his answers to the questions to paint a "distorted" picture of Strong, for Deadline. Sorkin presents his full answers, including the phrase "Jeremy is not a nutcase". In its own Tweeter, McKay confirms, "I couldn't agree more. Jeremy is not only a lovely guy but a brilliant actor who was cast for Succession precisely because of his passion the New Yorker the writer is laughing."

Not so bad? At AV Club, William Hughes argues that the New Yorker the profile is not as critical as Strong's defenders think. Yes, Strong looks intense in the article, but that's it. "He reads like someone who would be interesting but extremely exhausting to have lunch with, not necessarily in a terrible way." The profile, it seems, has become a sort of "Rorschach test," with different readers coming away with different takes, writes Hughes.

New Yorker respond : "This is a nuanced, multi-sided portrayal of an extremely dedicated actor. It has elicited various reactions from people, many of whom say they are even more in awe of Jeremy Strong's artistry after reading it. 'article,' the magazine says. in a press release, by deadline. TMZ notes that Strong himself has not commented.

