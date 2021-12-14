Ingo Rademacher, former actor of the “General Hospital”, sues ABC for mandate of vaccination





Former “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher sued the home soap network, ABC, for his vaccine tenure. The star, 50, left the long-running drama in November after refusing to comply with ABC’s mandate requiring employees at “general hospital” to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to several reports. Documents were filed by attorney John W. Howard on behalf of the actor on Monday, stating that Rademacher requested a religious exemption from the warrant but was denied. He is also represented by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I am entitled to a religious exemption from compulsory vaccination for COVID-19 based on my deep and sincere moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot be ethically violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, alien to nature and , “the actor wrote in an email to Disney’s human resources team in October, according to the lawsuit. GENERAL HOSPITAL STAR STEVE BURTON CONFIRMS DISMISSAL ON VACCINE MANDATE: HIS “ABOUT PERSONAL FREEDOM” Following the email, Rademacher said he had an interview with the human resources department, which amounted to cross-examination, as the lawsuit says. The lawsuit also alleges religious discrimination on the basis that ABC is required to respect religious exemptions. BERGEN WILLIAMS GENERAL HOSPITAL STAR DEAD AT 62 YEARS AFTER Beating WILSON’S RARE DISEASE In addition, the actor also claimed that the vaccine’s mandate violated his right to privacy. “It shouldn’t be a political issue,” the lawsuit says. “Not everyone needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the president demands it. “ “GENERAL HPITAL” AIRS TRIBUTE TO JAY PICKETT NEARLY 3 WEEKS AFTER THE ACTOR’S SUDDEN DEATH Fox News has contacted Rademacher management and representation, as well as ABC for comment. Rademacher is not the only actor to leave the popular soap opera on the mandate of the vaccine. Longtime star Steve Burton announced in November that he would also be quitting the show after refusing to get the shot. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The actor also claimed in a statement made at the time that he asked for “medical and religious exemptions” but were denied. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

