Fox Entertainment buys MarVista Entertainment in Streaming Wars Move





Fox Entertainment has announced that it has acquired MarVista Entertainment, a studio specializing in, among other things, production for digital platforms. The acquisition is part of an offer to expand the company’s content portfolio as it places more emphasis on Tubi, the ad-supported streaming site that parent company Fox Corporation has purchased for. 440 million dollars in 2020. MarVista, founded in 2003, creates an average of 80 titles in different genres and has a content catalog of over 2,500 hours of programming. She has also developed an expertise in the creation of content on the theme of the holidays. The company will be headed by Fernando Szew, its CEO and founding partner. “Fernando and his team have built a globally respected studio with a prolific creative production track record, an extensive library of owned titles and an efficient approach to production that is admired throughout the industry,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, in a statement. “With these key strategic advantages, the acquisition and investment in MarVista aligns perfectly with Fox Entertainment’s long-term vision for streaming and the diversification of our internal capabilities and infrastructure, as we expand our portfolio. “ The acquisition would be valued at more than $ 100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Executives intend the newly acquired studio to focus on developing content for Fox’s digital outlets, including Tubi. MarVista will also continue to build work for a list of third party buyers and other outside partners, including foreign media companies. The acquisition is the latest in a series of moves aimed at strengthening Fox’s presence in streaming and digital. Fox Entertainment acquired celebrity media TMZ from WarnerMedia in September and recently launched Studio Ramsay Global, a production entity focused on food and lifestyle programming, with restaurateur Gordon Ramsay. MarVista has recently produced or distributed several titles for Tubi, including “Twisted House Sitter”, “The Deadliest Lie” and “A Chance for Christmas”. Other recent productions include “Christmas is Canceled,” an upcoming release for Amazon Prime Video; “Falling Inn Love” for Netflix ”and“ Under Wraps ”for Disney. MarVista has also produced programs for Discovery Plus and HBO Max in Latin America. Szew will report to Stefan Reinhardt, president of production strategy and operations for Fox Entertainment.

