Glove Theater, a key project for the Gloversville Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s $ 10 million grant – The Daily Gazette





GLOVERSVILLE – Last week’s announcement that Gloversville had received the $ 10 million grant from the Downtown New York State Revitalization Initiative took place in one of the key projects named in the The city’s successful DRI bid, the Glove Theater. The theater is listed as one of 18 potential economic development projects for Gloversville’s 114-acre DRI area, which comprises 273 plots, of which the city owns and controls 24 plots. The DRI zone includes the downtown core of the city and is roughly bounded on the west by Western Boulevard, Spring Street on the north, East and West Pine Streets on the south, and Carpenter Street on the east. Located at 42 N. Main St., the Glove Theater renovation project is close to both the geographic heart of the DRI area, as well as the sentimental hearts of many who have supported the city’s efforts to secure the grant. The theater was once the flagship of what was called the “Circuit Schine”, the largest chain of cinemas in the country. It was built around the time the city had become the glove-making capital of the world and originally functioned as a vaudeville house before becoming a movie theater in the late 1920s. “The Glove closed in the 1970s during the decline of the leather industry. It lay derelict for 20 years and faced demolition before its rebirth in 1995, ”the Gloversville DRI app read. James Hannahs, a downtown Gloversville development specialist, said the theater is symbolic of Gloversville’s past and its courage and determination to rise again. “We are seeing this happening in real time,” Hannahs said. “We’re probably in the center of the arts and downtown’s most powerful economic development catalyst. If this community hadn’t been involved in saving this historic place 26 years ago, we would be sitting in a parking lot in mid-December. The theater board of directors has raised around $ 75,000 in private donations in recent years to pay for a new roof, renovate the men’s bathroom to be functional and up to code, and repair its marquee. For the $ 10 million DRI grant, the proposed project for The Glove was scaled down somewhat from the $ 5 million “restoration” project included in Gloversville’s unsuccessful application for 2019 DRI. “Ongoing restoration efforts are coming back to basics as there are many compelling initiatives that require major investments,” the application from Gloversville DRI reads. “Plaster restoration is not viable without a temperature-controlled auditorium, requiring the need for a full HVAC system. Recent inspections have uncovered deficiencies in the building-wide sprinkler system, preventing the theater from obtaining a certificate of occupancy ” Gloversville’s DRI application includes a $ 1.05 million renovation project to purchase the new HVAC system and restore the walls, including $ 900,000 from the DRI grant and $ 100,000 from private capital. State Senator Jim Tedisco, R-Schenectady, was one of the state officials who was on stage to discuss the DRI Prize on Thursday. He said the Glove Theater project reminded him of when he was on the Schenectady city council and the town decided to sell the Proctors Theater, which was in terrible shape at the time, for $ 1. He said it was one of the best decisions he ever supported during his tenure in local government, as the theater became one of the centerpieces of Metroplex’s economic development efforts. He said he believed the same could happen for Gloversville. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

