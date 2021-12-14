How the “Just Like That” ad Came So Quickly – The Hollywood Reporter





[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, there was a viral advertisement. Over the weekend, like Sex and the city fans were in shock at the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after completing a platoon ride in the new HBO Max launch And just like that series, Ryan Reynolds was a quick reminder to everyone that everything was going to be alright in a hilarious way. At lightning speed, the star’s marketing company Maximum Effort produced a 40-second Peloton spot featuring Noth and the fitness company’s instructor, Jess King, flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad, assuring viewers that Noth is fine and listing several advantages of a platoon. Once they were done cracking up, most wondered (via social media) how Reynolds and his team got to make this spot so quickly. Reynolds took Hollywood journalist for a spin around the business ‘whirlwind’ of the ad. To begin with, there was no conversation between Maximum Effort and Peloton regarding the And just like that Episode featuring Mr. Big’s disappearance debuted. The wheels were set in motion after it aired and fans lost their minds, Reynolds explains. “By sheer luck, we told Peloton about our Creative-as-a-Subscription. [launched with MNTN] produced in the week before all of this happened, ”said Reynolds THR. “I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on December 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew what to do. We try to do these things in a way that everyone wins – Peloton, Chris and the show itself. The time between designing and shooting the cameras was 24 hours, Reynolds notes, adding, “Chris was there right away, but it was a whirlwind. For all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris, but Maximum Effort was built on challenges like these, so while never easy, the secret is to practice and not lose heart when challenges inevitably arise. The result: viral advertising covered by almost all major media; the new drowned conversation reports that the And just like that moment brought a heavy blow to Peloton shares. Reynolds’ video tweet alone has more than 1.1 million views since he posted it at noon on Sunday. The ad, which cost around $ 80,000 to produce, resulted in a market cap restoration of $ 900 million for Peloton. “The response has been excellent,” said Reynolds. “It has been really satisfying to work so hard so quickly towards something so fun and to make it work. I think people like to see the spirit of Maximum Effort – that we want to have fun and bring people together, but never at anyone’s expense. Spoiler-free alert. @OnePeloton pic.twitter.com/LXlWMTPmtN – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 December 2021

