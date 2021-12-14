Entertainment
Shatner marvels at frenzy of Blue Origin flight, ‘finite’ Earth | Nation
LOS ANGELES (AP) William Shatner’s enduring role as the avatar of the promise of space attracted frantic attention when fiction came true with his rocket ride.
The Star Trek actor says he was as surprised as he was pleased with the 10-minute suborbital getaway made possible by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The experiment is the subject of Shatner in Space, a one-hour Wednesday special on Amazon Prime Video.
It details the flight last October that made Shatner, 90, the oldest person to reach space, and explores what the streaming service has called the growing friendship between Shatner and Bezos. The founder of the Amazon Empire credits Star Trek “for having sparked his interest in space travel.
Shatner, whose decades-long career includes The Defenders, TJ Hooker and Boston Legal as well as the original Star Trek series and films, wanted to be part of Bezos’ Blue Origin launch last July, his first with passengers. Shatner saw joining Trip 2 as being named vice president when the Oval Office was the dream.
He discussed his change of mind and the impact of the flight in an interview with The Associated Press, moving from the philosopher to the brutal storyteller who at one point invoked the Hindenburg airship explosion of the 1937s. Notes have been edited for length and clarity.
AP: The taste for adventure may diminish over the years, but it doesn’t with you. How do you explain it?
SHATNER: Well, I’ve done a lot of nonsense, according to my wife, over the past few years. I’m probably an adrenaline junkie. A few years ago I traveled across the country on a motorbike and recently descended 60 feet underwater and visited four tiger sharks. I’m no stranger to thinking, Oh, dammit I can die here. But I didn’t feel the need to go up into space. Why do I want to put myself in this position? It’s uncomfortable. I have, my wife calls them velvet sheets, I can just snuggle up. Then I thought about it a little bit more, the idea of weightlessness and going into space and just the feeling, and (decided) I will. When it caught people’s imaginations, I was absolutely shocked. I was as shocked by this as I was by the theft itself.
AP: But you are Captain Kirk.
SHATNER: I know. But that was 55 years ago. There have been other things since. The acquisition of knowledge was shocking, its popularity was shocking. Everything there was extraordinary.
AP: Before the flight, you gave interviews in which you were concerned about the dangers of theft. Was it a joke or was it nervous?
SHATNER: Were you brought up by the Hindenburg fire? Its burning hydrogen. This is what they put in the tank (rocket).
AP: You had a touching conversation with Jeff Bezos immediately after the flight. What touched you so deeply?
SHATNER: Over the past 50 years, I’ve immersed myself in the connectivity of Earth and how everything is connected. Everything is beautiful on Earth, and we have destroyed millions of (living) beings. And then I saw the Earth give life and I felt such sadness. I saw how finite the Earth is. And you and I are little dots, not as big as ants. We are insignificant on this insignificant planet. And yet we are aware, we are observers of this insignificance. And it is significant.
AP: Star Trek portrays advanced human behavior that we have yet to achieve. How do you see the world politically, ecologically?
SHATNER: Human beings resist change, which is probably part of our native makeup. But change is happening so quickly, and faster than we ever imagined. The tipping points of these changes have been happening over the past 50 years, and it takes over 50 years, I guess, for humanity to say, My God, the poles are melting.
AP: Are you optimistic about the future?
SHATNER: I interviewed Bezos a few times during the filming of this documentary, and I hope some of it gets there. The last line he said to me, which echoes in my head, is: You must hope. Without hope, what is there? So he’s busy trying to get the industry into space, into geocentric orbit, which we have the technology to do.
AP: Many decades have passed since Star Trek, but people still see Captain Kirk as part of your public figure. Is this something you want or not?
SHATNER: Someone once said, you get the career you deserve. And for changing those words, you get the life you deserve. You made a decision based on what you knew at the time. You liked the guy, you didn’t like the guy; you wanted to live in the city. Regardless of the cases where you have turned left instead of right. You cannot regret making a decision because it was based on your need, whatever it is.
