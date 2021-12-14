‘Tootsie’ supporting actor Steve Brustien making the most of pandemic halt

Broadway recently returned to the district with the award-winning musical “Tootsie”, performed at the National Theater in the Northwest, with great music, choreography and lots of laughs.

And while the show, which many fondly remember given the iconic 1982 film of the same name, moved to other cities after an entertaining five-day run in Washington, one of its cast said that production was the start of his dreams to come. true.

Long Island, New York, native of Steve Brustien, who contributes a solid performance as Stan Fields, the agent of “Tootsie” main character, Michael Dorsey / Dorothy Michaels (Drew Becker), honed his talents as a actor in theatrical productions in theaters of the Empire State.

With credits that include “The Producers” (Franz Liebkind); “The Sleepy Hood” (Aldolpho); “Young Frankenstein” (Monster); and “Don’t Drink The Water” (Walter Hollander) it has found its place, albeit at the local level.

But in his supporting role on “Tootsie,” he made his debut as a member of the cast of a nationally touring production. Not bad for someone who admits to having always been the “class clown” since childhood and who has dreamed of becoming an actor for as long as he can remember.

“Over time, other things, including my family and establishing a 20-year career on Wall Street, kept me from realizing my passion for acting. Even when the pandemic took hold. hit and forced businesses, including the theater industry, to close, I was lucky because I had a full-time job in the health field, ”said Brustein, who had already been chosen in “Tootsie” before the COVID-19 pandemic halted its plans.

“The show was delayed several times, but the production company, TROIKA Entertainment LLC (an innovator in touring musical theater productions in North America and around the world), finally decided to go ahead with it. safety precautions to protect the actors, the team and our audience. . “

Then Brustien made the decision to go for the gusto and handed in his resignation from his day job.

“After I was sure the tour was really going to take place, I went to my boss’s office and said I had to follow my dream,” he said. “Now I’m on the road as a member of the First Touring Company for the hit Broadway musical, ‘Tootsie’. It can’t get any better.

Brustien has said that his character, while he was one of the original actors in the film, has been expanded, much to his delight. And aside from the obvious changes needed to turn comedy into a musical, including the addition of songs and choreography, the show contains plenty of jokes and punchlines that he says make “Tootsie” a musical you shouldn’t miss. .

“Of course, it’s a challenge to recreate such an unforgettable work, but we were fortunate to have the entire creative team associated with the original Broadway tour, which is quite rare to work with us,” said he declared. “When we opened in the fall in Buffalo, we received great reviews from critics and the public. Look, you’re gonna laugh for a whole 2 hours.

“Seniors want to see the show because they loved the original film. But people shouldn’t forget that this production, “Tootsie,” was nominated for 11 Tony Awards when it first aired on Broadway, so it’s high quality work. And in this age of a life-threatening pandemic and with so many political issues that Americans continue to face, I think people enjoy being able to sit in the theater and laugh for a while. It’s a big break in our everyday life. Plus, the music and dancing are a great addition to the original story.

“We had wonderful reactions to the show and in a few cities we had the first live on-site theater experience in almost 18 months. That alone was thrilling. But being on stage again and at this level was more than I could have imagined. It was an electrifying experience, ”he said.

Find out more about Steve Brustien on Twitter, @liactor, and on his website, www.SteveBru.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The touring production features the talents of Dave Solomon, director and actor Drew Becker who reinterprets the lead role of Michael Dorsey / Dorothy Michaels with a daring that underscores the dignity of his “female half”. Plus, he delivers the songs powerfully and skillfully serves as the show’s grounding force. The public will be captivated by the choreography of Denis Jones, notably in “Opening Number” and “Arrivederci!

“Tootsie” is another stellar production brought to the stage in Washington, DC by www.Broadwayatthenational.com.