Harridge secures $ 485 million loan from Madison Realty for Crossroads Hollywood





David Schwartzman’s Harridge Development has secured $ 485 million in funding to build Crossroads Hollywood, his $ 1 billion mixed-use development, The Real Deal has learned. Madison Realty Capital has provided the construction loan to Harridge to build studio and residential units along Sunset Boulevard just east of Highland Avenue, according to property records. The terms of the loan were not disclosed. Crossroads Hollywood has been in the works since 2015, with plans to incorporate the iconic outdoor mall called Crossroads of the World. Harridge originally planned that the project would include a 308-room hotel with 950 residential units and 190,000 square feet of retail space in nine buildings. It’s unclear exactly where the planning for the hotel element is at this time, and production stages are a newly disclosed aspect of the project. Construction funding has gone to two of the Harridges limited liability companies, one going to the development of production stages and the other to multi-family development. Harridge has not disclosed how much production space he plans to build. Sources close to the deal said TRD that investment firm Atalaya Capital and the billionaire Koch family are capital investors in the project, replacing Cerberus Capital Management as the money behind the deal. Harridge has built a number of apartment and mixed-use complexes in Los Angeles. Most recently, it purchased the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, with the intention of spending $ 1 billion on redevelopment. Atalaya Capital has also partnered with Harridge on a separate mixed-use project in Granada Hills that is expected to include 140 units and 102 rental townhomes. Although still a relatively new player in the California loan market, Madison has funded Harridge on a few deals, including a $ 91 million construction loan for the Granada Hills project and a $ 110 million loan. for a complex of single-family homes in San Pedro. Madison declined to comment on the deal. The loan appears to be his biggest construction finance deal to date; in September, the company provided a $ 450 million construction loan to New York-based Rabsky Group for a 1,098-unit mixed-use property in downtown Brooklyn. The Crossroads deal also marks Harridges’ first foray into studio real estate, which exploded during the pandemic, leading institutional investors to pump money into the asset class. Contact Isabelle Farr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2021/12/13/harridge-development-gets-485m-in-construction-financing-for-crossroads-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos