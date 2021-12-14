Married “Bullet Train” producers bought a house in Hollywood Hills – DIRT





Over the past few years, producer partners David Leitch and Kelly McCormick have racked up an impressive track record of box office success. Among them: “Atomic Blonde” directed by Leitch, “Deadpool 2” and “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, which grossed $ 1.6 billion worldwide. Most recently, the husband and wife duo released the action thriller “Nobody” with “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk in March; next spring the co-founders of 87North Productions are expected to debut the crime caper “High-speed trainWith Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock on screen together for the first time. Now the pair have turned that success into a Hollywood Hills pied-à-terre. Records reveal Leitch and McCormick – he’s been a double for Pitt and Matt Damon, and she a former executive vice president of Sierra / Affinity, where she has packed projects like “Whiplash” and “Manchester by the Sea” – has recently paid local lawyer Craig Cardon exactly $ 4 million for a remarkable home in the exclusive Outpost Estates neighborhood. The couple still retain a full-time residence in the town of Henderson, in southern Nevada, acquired in 2018. Originally designed and built in 1928 by architect Marshall P. Wilkinson – and once owned by the late Paramount Pictures actress Wynne Gibson – the newly acquired Spanish Revival home of Leitch and McCormick has been completely renovated with a blend of period details and modern amenities. Sitting on a quarter-acre street-to-street plot dotted with winding paths, gardens and waterfalls, the property comprises a white stucco and terracotta-roofed main house, as well as a detached guesthouse offering a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms spread over nearly 3,900 square feet of living space. Highlights of the main three-level structure are a foyer displaying an ornate wrought-iron staircase and adjacent bar, as well as a grand hall with a vaulted, beamed ceiling, the original fireplace and two sets of French doors opening onto a courtyard garden with an ivy-covered wishing well. There’s also an updated kitchen fitted with high-end JennAir appliances and an adjoining formal dining room and separate breakfast room in Spanish tiling. Upstairs is a master suite with Juliet balcony and green tiled bathroom. Elsewhere is a family room, an attached garage for two cars and a wine cellar below. Outside, the lush landscaped gardens and terraces are home to numerous balconies and patios ideal for alfresco lounging, and the guesthouse / art studio has its own fireplace. A wooden deck sits atop the steep hill behind the house, offering picturesque views of the canyon and city lights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/showbiz/producers/david-leitch-and-kelly-mccormick-hollywood-hills-1203441859/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos