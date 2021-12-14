Entertainment
Golden Globe nominees 2022: the complete list
Prepare for Awards Season in Hollywood!
Nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning. The nominations come after an agreement in May by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which manages the Golden Globes, to adopt changes in the face of criticisms of diversity and ethics that have arisen after a History of the Los Angeles Times this shed light on the fact that no black members were in the HFPA and the close relationship between the organization and movie studios that can affect who is nominated and wins a Golden Globe.
Over the past eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its statutes, implementing sweeping top-to-bottom changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion. , governance, membership and more, the HFPA said in a statement announcing the appointments. . Recently, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all voting for the first time at the Golden Globes.
The Power of the Dog and Belfast dominated the filmmaking arena, with seven nominations each, while HBO’s Succession set the tone on television with five nods.
The Golden Globes will be handed out on January 9, 2022. No broadcast partner has been announced for the ceremony.
Here are the nominees for this year’s Golden Globe Awards:
Best Dramatic Film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- king richard
- The power of the dog
Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy
- Cyrano
- Do not seek
- Licorice Pizza
- Tic, Tic … Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Director’s Feature
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuge, Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Film
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, the lost girl
- Nicole Kidman, be the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Film
- Mahershala Ali, swan song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, licorice pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Caitrona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, passerby
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarn Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay Feature
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- The power of the dog
- Do not seek
- Being the Ricardos
Best animated film
- Charm
- To flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the last dragon
Best Original Music Film
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- Charming, Germaine Franco
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song Movie
- Be Alive by King Richard music and lyrics by Dixson, Beyonc Knowles-Carter
- Dos Oruguitas by Encanto music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down to Joy from Belfast music and lyrics by Van Morrison
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Respect music and lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman
- No Time to Die by No Time to Die music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell
Best Foreign Language Film
- Compartment n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
- Drive my car (Japan)
- The hand of God (Italy)
- A hero (France, Iran)
- Parallel mothers (Spain)
Best Musical or Comedy Television Series
- Great
- Hacks
- Only the murders in the building
- Dogs Reservation
- Ted lasso
Best Dramatic Television Series
- Lupine
- The morning show
- Pose
- Squid game
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Television Series
- Brian Cox, Estate
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Estate
- Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Television Series
- Uzo Aduba, in treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, the handmaid’s tale
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, the big one
- Issa Rae, Insecurity
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, the Great
- Steve Martin, Only the murders in the building
- Martin Short, Only the murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Limited TV Series or Best Made for Television Movie
- Sick
- Accused
- Maid
- Easttown mare
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie
- Paul Bettany, Wanda Vision
- Oscar Isaac, scenes from a wedding
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Film Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
- Cynthia Erivo, Genie
- Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Vision
- Margaret Qualley, maid
- Kate Winslet, Easttown mare
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, the white lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Estate
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television
- Billy Crudup, the morning show
- Kieran Culkin, Estate
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, squid game
