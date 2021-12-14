Golden Globe nominees 2022: the complete list





Prepare for Awards Season in Hollywood! Nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning. The nominations come after an agreement in May by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which manages the Golden Globes, to adopt changes in the face of criticisms of diversity and ethics that have arisen after a History of the Los Angeles Times this shed light on the fact that no black members were in the HFPA and the close relationship between the organization and movie studios that can affect who is nominated and wins a Golden Globe. Over the past eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its statutes, implementing sweeping top-to-bottom changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion. , governance, membership and more, the HFPA said in a statement announcing the appointments. . Recently, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all voting for the first time at the Golden Globes. The Power of the Dog and Belfast dominated the filmmaking arena, with seven nominations each, while HBO’s Succession set the tone on television with five nods. The Golden Globes will be handed out on January 9, 2022. No broadcast partner has been announced for the ceremony. Here are the nominees for this year’s Golden Globe Awards: Best Dramatic Film Belfast

CODA

Dune

king richard

The power of the dog Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy Cyrano

Do not seek

Licorice Pizza

Tic, Tic … Boom!

West Side Story

“Belfast” is one of the top Golden Globe nominees. The film features Jamie Dornan as “Pa”, Ciarn Hinds as “Pop”, Jude Hill as “Buddy” and Judi Dench as “Grandma”. Rob Youngson / Focus Features Best Director’s Feature Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuge, Dune Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Film Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, the lost girl

Nicole Kidman, be the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Nicole Kidman, as Lucille Ball, alongside Javier Bardem, as Desi Arnaz, in Being the Ricarods Amazon Studios Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Film Mahershala Ali, swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence both landed nominations for their work on “Don’t Look Up.” Niko Tavernise / Netflix Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, licorice pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the heights Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Caitrona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, passerby Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarn Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Two-time Golden Globe winner Ben Affleck, right, is up for another award for his role in “The Tender Bar.” Claire Folger / Amazon Best Screenplay Feature Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The power of the dog

Do not seek

Being the Ricardos Best animated film Charm

To flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon Best Original Music Film The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Charming, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer Best Original Song Movie Be Alive by King Richard music and lyrics by Dixson, Beyonc Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas by Encanto music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast music and lyrics by Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Respect music and lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman

No Time to Die by No Time to Die music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell Best Foreign Language Film Compartment n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive my car (Japan)

The hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France, Iran)

Parallel mothers (Spain) Best Musical or Comedy Television Series Great

Hacks

Only the murders in the building

Dogs Reservation

Ted lasso

Fans and critics love “Ted Lasso”. Can he win Best Musical or Comedy TV Series and Best Acting Performance in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for star Jason Sudeikis, center? Colin Hutton / Apple TV + Best Dramatic Television Series Lupine

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Television Series Brian Cox, Estate

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Estate

Omar Sy, Lupine

Bill Porter landed his third Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Television Series for “Pose.” Will this be the year he finally wins? Sarah Shatz / Effects Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Television Series Uzo Aduba, in treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, the handmaid’s tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, the big one

Issa Rae, Insecurity

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart is in the running for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for “Hacks”. She will be in an estate with co-star Hannah Einbinder. HBO Max Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, the Great

Steve Martin, Only the murders in the building

Martin Short, Only the murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Best Limited TV Series or Best Made for Television Movie Sick

Accused

Maid

Easttown mare

The Underground Railroad Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie Paul Bettany, Wanda Vision

Oscar Isaac, scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Michael Keaton’s role as a doctor turned OxyContin addict in “Dopesick” earned him a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-Television Movie. Gene page / HULU Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Film Made for Television Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genie

Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Vision

Margaret Qualley, maid

Kate Winslet, Easttown mare Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge, the white lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Estate

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television Billy Crudup, the morning show

Kieran Culkin, Estate

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso O Yeong-Su, squid game

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/awards/golden-globes-2022-nominees-full-list-rcna8564 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos