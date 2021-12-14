Ingo Radermacher General Hospital actor sues ABC after being kicked off show for vaccine refusal

General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher is suing ABC after being fired from the popular soap opera for refusing to comply with a vaccination warrant on set.

Rademacher, 50, – who played Jasper ‘Jax’ Jacks on the show for 25 years – filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday, claiming he had previously requested a religious exemption to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, after that his colleague Steve Burton tested positive for COVID in August.

However, his request, as well as that of Burton, was denied by the television network. The couple had previously been openly opposed to the coronavirus vaccination mandate that was implemented on part of the set, known as Zone A, on November 1, where actors could initially work without a mask.

Zone A is where the cast and crew usually work physically closest to each other, sometimes without personal protective equipment (PPE), while the cameras are rolling.

Before their sackings, ABC gave the two actors a 30-minute interview to give them the opportunity to prove their religious status, but the channel clearly did not believe it. Once the decision was made, Burton decided not to continue with the lawsuits.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ let me go because of the vaccination warrant,” Burton said in an Instagram video Nov. 23. The actor had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August and appeared on the show on October 27.

“I asked for my medical and religious exemptions and both were denied, which you know hurts,” he added. “But it’s also a question of personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood because of this.

Rademacher, who was fired in early November, called ABC’s decision a violation of his right to privacy under the California constitution.

In court documents obtained by Dailymail.com, the actor makes reference to the start of the pandemic, claiming that the first COVID-19 vaccines were developed under the Trump administration, which has led many Democrats, including the current President Biden to be initially skeptical.

He also called the lockdown rules “the most drastic restrictions in modern history” and ABC’s actions “patently illegal.” He added that most large U.S. companies only force their employees to comply with vaccine mandates because of their inability to withstand pressure from the Biden administration.

The former mainstay of the general hospital also wants the court to call ABC’s vaccine mandate “unconstitutional” and seek damages. He even shared an Instagram post of a photo of him posing with the words, “I’ll be with you to fight for medical freedom.”

About one in five American adults has not received a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Several production companies in Hollywood have applied similar mandates on set, but there is no official industry obligation for actors to get vaccinated in order to work on set.

Rademacher has also been criticized on social media in recent weeks for making “transphobic” comments.

The German-Australian actor strongly denied the accusations.

Dailymail.com has reached out to representatives from ABC and Rademacher for comment on the two issues.

‘General Hospital’, set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, has been airing since 1963. It features 59 seasons with new episodes in the works.

In his latest episode, which aired on November 22, Rademacher’s character Japer ‘Jax’ Jacks referred to the actor’s real-life situation, claiming he would be returning to Australia after falling out with those around him.

“I disagree a bit with everyone in Port Charles right now,” the character said. Fans of the show shed some light on the scene, portraying the actor specifically stumbling around with castmates, including trans actress Cassandra James and Nancy Lee Grahn.

In November, Rademacher apologized on an Instagram video for not crossing out the word “dude” when he shared a tweet from a conservative commentator who used the word in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary to the government. health.

Levine is currently the first four-star transgender officer to be sworn in.

Rademacher’s apology came after strong condemnations of his actions by colleagues James and Grahn on Twitter.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by another actor in the General Hospital,” shared James, who plays Dr. Terry Randolph in the soap opera, on Twitter. ‘Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and an education to do. I am deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance can come from our GH family.

“Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us,” added James. “The cis world doesn’t decide which of us is valuable. I’m so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for speaking out against transphobia and violence. ‘

Grahn tweeted about it: “ Colleague actor #IngoRademacher is thankfully no longer part of the #gh cast. Transphobia and gender abuse are disgusting and should be unacceptable in any industry, including soap / theater. I stand alongside my costar @cassandrajames_ and the trans community. ‘

It was not clear if Rademacher’s sacking from the soap opera had anything to do with his recent actions on social media.

In her apology, Rademacher told her transgender co-star, “Cassandra, I sincerely apologize to you. I think you are absolute talent and you are very beautiful too. I don’t think of a transphobic man. I would say that. I think you are absolutely gorgeous, really.

The actors later recall a story where he and his wife allowed their son to wear a Disney princess dress when he was three “because he wanted to look pretty.” I don’t think a transphobic dad would buy his son a Disney princess dress.

On this, he said he should have crossed out the word ‘dude’ from the original post, adding: “I don’t think it’s okay to call a transgender an empowered woman, because where that leaves- does it women? “