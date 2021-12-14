The Hollywood connection of William Penn High School and the innovative collaboration underway

It started with what seemed like a naive question from a 10th grade student in Gary Phillips typography class at Delcastle Technical High School A few years ago.

In order to bring students closer to digital media, he would invite local industry professionals to address the class. While studying typography, they stumbled upon the Hollywood title designer’s website And Perri.

You know Dan Perri. From his work, you probably know Dan Perri very well. His most famous work is probably the “Star warsAnd the iconic opening crawl. His many other titles include “Angry bull, “Nightmare on Elm Street, “Caddyshack” and “The Warriors. “He is known for using typography to create memorable titles that match the mood and tone of the film, a designer capable of changing his style like a chameleon based on the film.

The students were impressed to say the least, and one suggested that Phillips invite Perri to come give a lecture for the class.

“I got a little sarcastic, like, ‘yeah, I’m sure Dan will get in his car in LA and drive to Delaware,’” Phillips recalls. “I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, why don’t you call him? And the student did.

Long story short, Perri came to talk to Delcastle, then came down to Dover to talk to a class at Delaware Community Technical College, who had helped make it all possible by agreeing to share the costs.

Phillips and Perri have kept in touch over the years. Recently, Perri reached out to Phillips, now a digital media professor at William Penn High School, and said he would be interested in a film workshop. Not just a lecture, but a weeklong summer workshop for around 20 students in Phillips’ class.

“The students were so responsive and really appreciated that I’ve been to Delaware before,” said Perri. Technically. “So Gary and I started talking about the notion of some kind of workshop that would allow students to make a film. “

Perri is best known for his title design, but he also has experience as a director (including a Bracelets video, 14 episodes of “Saturday Night Live“and the short film”Shark skin”, Which he also wrote and produced), director of the second unit (“Nightmare on Elm Street 3, “Sister Act 2“) and visual effects (“Deep coverage, “Frankenstein filesWhat he came up with was six days of work, from pre-production to production to post-production, with a student film festival on the seventh day.

“They have to be short, dramatic movies, with a story and a message,” Perri said. “So entertainment and information value that can be performed with the equipment and with the time we have to do it. I would guide him, Gary and I would act as producers and supervisors. It is truly a learning experience and a reformed method of teaching and making a film in this short period of time.

At this point, the workshop has enthusiasm and a curriculum. “Now I’m trying to find some kind of funding to make it happen,” Phillips said. “I’ve spoken with a few places we take to social media. All we do is find a way to tell a story, so I’m trying to broadcast it to see if there’s another organization that would like to collaborate with us.

If you would like to collaborate, you can contact Phillips through the WP Twitter Media, where you can also take a behind-the-scenes look at current student projects.

students filming an advertisement for ReadAloud Delaware. #colonialnation. pic.twitter.com/NbdxHuPR5A – wp media (@ wpmedia2) December 2, 2021

Phillips prioritizes immersive learning, not only with guest speakers from industry coming to the classroom, but with annual trips (if safety precautions allow) to ABC “Hello america“, where students sit in the audience and see what it means to create live television.

“I left Delcastle about three years ago because I wanted to go back to my alma mater William Penn to create something that had never been done, that was so innovative at this school, and find a way to give back.” , said Phillips. ” That’s what it’s about. “

Perri is motivated by the opportunity to find students who are passionate about cinema and to help them find their way.

“For me,” said Perri, who also works with children via Small filmmakers in Philadelphia, “it’s about sharing what I know and what I would have done. I feel obligated to do it. From what I have done and what I know, students can take something from it and apply it to their own work, [as well as] the very basic notion of persistence. If you want to do something artistically – and filmmaking is definitely an art – you have to persevere. “

Learn more about Perri and his iconic work in this short documentary:

-30-