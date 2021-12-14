The “Succession” season 3 finale contained some major takeoversExBulletin

Entertainment
The finale of the third season of HBO’s Succession aired on Sunday. After a slow start, the season was finally starting to feel like it was taking off.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Four siblings and a cousin vying for control of a multi-million dollar media company – that’s the principle of “Succession.” Last night, the third season of the HBO show ended with some major power takeovers. And, spoiler alert, we’re going to be talking about this show with NPR TV reviewer Eric Deggans.
Welcome back, Eric.
ERIC DEGGANS, BY LINE: Hi.
CORNISH: I was just teasing – spoiler alerts ahead for the whole conversation, starting with the plight of troubled brother Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong. Tell us what happened.
DEGGANS: Well, like you said, spoiler alert. Kendall is not dead. He almost drowned, but he was saved. And I knew Kendall probably wouldn’t die. His status as the only child of this family who was most completely wronged by his father makes him truly unique in history. And Jeremy Strong delivers these incredible performances, including last night when he revealed to his siblings that he accidentally killed someone, and their dad, Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, had it covered.
Now the biggest development here is that the three siblings most involved in the business – that’s Kendall, Roman and Shiv Roy – they banded together to try and stop their father from selling the business to this. Elon Musk-style tech entrepreneur. But despite the fact that they got over their mutual mistrust and realized that they can’t really trust their father, he may still have outsmarted them.
CORNISH: So it’s kind of a Shakespearean drama in a way – isn’t it? – the idea of the king, so to speak, and to whom does he leave the family business. Can you tell us how it went this particular season? What made it distinct?
DEGGANS: Yeah. Well, so the season started with Kendall challenging Logan. He wanted to take advantage of this scandal to force his father to leave the company. And it might have worked if his siblings had worked with him, but they couldn’t stop gossiping at each other until they realized the sale was taking place. But the sale is not limited to their loss of power; it’s about their father telling the world that he would rather sell their business to someone else than leave it to one of them. And it’s the kind of betrayal that leads them all to realize just how transactional their relationship has been with him.
CORNISH: Can we talk about the evolution of history, right? – because in a way, this cycle has been going on for several years now.
DEGGANS: Good, good. Well, you know, I feel like the last two episodes of this season have really taken off. We saw these characters break through their defenses and their illusions, and they spoke honestly. Shiv, the sister, played by Sarah Snook, has made it pretty clear that she doesn’t love her husband, Tom. She also had a conversation with her mother, Logan’s ex-wife, who pointed out how Logan manipulates everyone in the family. And Kendall saw his father confront him about covering up this accident.
Now I think this season has moved too slowly. We spent too much time watching Kendall fall apart and not enough time watching this family come to terms with themselves. So last night’s episode for me kind of landed like a movie that ends right before act three.
CORNISH: We know the show is actually heading into a fourth season. What are the predictions so far?
DEGGANS: Well – and again, a spoiler alert – it looks like Shiv’s husband Tom has warned Logan about what the siblings are going to do by opposing the sale. So he might have more influence in the future than he has so far. But what if the four Roy siblings work together to stop their father? For me, much of this show is about the toxic impact of inherited wealth and family businesses. So, can the Roy kids somehow forget the damaging impact of their parents and find a better future together? Well, you know, probably not, because it’s “Succession” but it’s gonna be fun to watch them try it out.
CORNISH: That’s NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.
Thank you very much.
DEGGANS: Thank you.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
