Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES returns January 6

Variety returns, in person, with its CES Entertainment Summit on Jan.6 at the Aria. The event will be presented by CBS comedian Wayne Brady and George Cheeks, among other elite executives and creators discussing how TV, film, digital, music and consumer brands connect with modern audiences. Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated host and executive producer Wayne Brady, who worked for “Let’s make a deal ”,“ Talent game ”and“ Comedy IQ ”, features a conversation about the intersecting interests of storytelling, technology and entrepreneurship. George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS and Director of News and Sports Content at Paramount Plus, will also discuss how he and his team are transforming programming under ViacomCBS to appeal to modern audiences. Other highlights included a panel discussion on finding the right formula for public engagement for Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z. Panelists include Emily King, Executive Vice President of media and digital marketing strategy, FOX Entertainment; Regina Sommese, Vice President of Pay Media, Discovery Group, Global Subscriber Acquisition; Jayanta Jenkins, executive vice president and head of content marketing at Disney Plus and General Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company; and Josh Rider, vice president of brand partnerships at Instacart. Additional speakers include Shalini Govil-Pai, GM, Google TV; Patty Hirsch, EVP Consumer Digital, Warner Media; as well as Liz Cole, president, NBC News Studios and executive producer, Dateline; Kevin Chernett, Executive Vice President, Global Content Distribution and Innovation, Live Nation Entertainment; and Laura Molen, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. The panels will cover additional topics such as predictions for the future of the entertainment industry, forward-thinking storytelling, the growing power of TV advertising and new opportunities in multicultural marketing; Other highlights included a candid discussion of how businesses are handling the organization of events in this new era. As the company returns to in-person experiences, executives discuss the right way to go about it and how digital live event options could remain a viable new way to connect with an audience. The program will also feature David Field, CEO of Audacy, speaking about the growing power of audio. In addition, Variety will present a panel on cutting-edge technologies, such as NFTs and the VR metaverse, and their impact on the entertainment industry. Audacy is a privileged partner of the event. H Code is an official partner, with Nagra and Vevo as supporting partners. The Wall Street Journal is a media partner of the event. To consult the complete agenda, go to variety.com / cessummit.

