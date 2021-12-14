Entertainment
Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255” saved lives from suicide, study finds
“Celebrities but also non-celebrities can play an important role in suicide prevention if they communicate about how they have coped with crisis situations and suicidal thoughts,” said study author Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, Associate Professor in the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at the University of Medicine. from Vienna, Austria, in an email.
“Knowing that my music really affected people’s lives, really, that’s what inspired me to make the song,” Logic told CNN from his recording studio on Monday.
“We did it from a very warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it did, it blows my mind,” Logic said.
Powerful message
Using powerful and explicit language, “1-800-273-8255” chronicles a young man’s struggle with thoughts of suicide. Instead of killing himself, the young man calls the United States National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The crisis worker who answers her call is performed by alternative R&B artist Alessia Cara.
“He holds on, even though it’s a long road, seeing the light in the darkest things,” Cara sang. “And when you look at your reflection, finally knowing who it is … I know you’ll thank God for doing it.”
Logic (real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) told CNN he suffered from crippling anxiety and depression while touring in 2016 for his second album. He says he retaliated by focusing on spending time with his wife and getting his priorities straight.
Fueled by one-on-one conversations with fans who told him his lyrics were important to their well-being, he said he wrote the song months before a number of celebrities hit it off. commit suicide and that the song becomes a symbol of hope.
“I’m not going to pretend to be someone I’m not,” Logic told CNN, adding that he thought people “resonate with this. They’re like,” Oh, this guy is like me. And so I think openly discussing depression and anxiety and the darker side of life… you just talk about life, people like it and can relate to it.
“I think honesty is paramount, and I think people in general can sense a fake, right? “
Sharing her history of depression “certainly makes her message more authentic and helps suicidal people identify more strongly with the lyrics,” psychiatrist Alexandra Pitman, associate professor in the division of psychiatry at University College of London, told CNN. . E-mail. She did not participate in the study.
The dangers of reporting on suicide
There is a well-known phenomenon, called the Werther effect, in which a person commits suicide after finding out about the suicide of a friend or loved one or seeing depictions of the initial suicide on television or other media.
This “copier” syndrome takes its name from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 1774 book “The Sorrows of Young Werther”, in which young Werther commits suicide when he cannot have the wife he loves. A wave of suicides reportedly followed in the regions where the book was published, leading to its ban in several European countries.
Recent studies by Niederkrotenthaler have found that media reports of celebrity suicides impact suicide rates immediately after their deaths.
In one study, Niederkrotenthaler said: “We found that such reports were associated with an average 13% increase in suicides in the month after reporting. suicide and adding the Lifeline number to any report, ”he added.
But the research had not explored whether highly promoted celebrity posts about successfully combating suicidal feelings could have a positive effect, Niederkrotenthaler said.
“This study shows for the first time that if media attention is focused on helping seeking and recovering from a severe crisis, it can have a positive effect by increasing help seeking and reducing suicide.” , did he declare.
While the study had limitations – it could only show an association, not a direct cause and effect – it’s a “really positive example of social modeling,” Pitman told CNN.
The study shows that there is “great potential for the messages communicated by different artists and public figures to resonate with specific communities, for example those of certain ethnic groups, professional groups or groups of sexual or gender minorities”, PItman added.
“If they can find a way to reach these groups and improve their mental health through this type of message, then that would be a great service to the mental health of this population,” she said.
“But only if they feel comfortable doing it. It would be wrong for such people to feel pressured to expose themselves in this way,” Pitman said.
Agreed logic. “It has to be genuine. Whoever broadcasts this message, it has to be done with their heart,” he told CNN.
For him, this message would be simple: Look forward to it.
“Yes, it sucks. It’s dust right now, 100%. But it’s getting better. It’s getting so much better – I know that because I speak from experience,” Logic added.
“You are not where I am now, mentally, are you? But you are where I was, and I want you to know that you are going to be so happy that you continued to flourish and to keep working on yourself. “
CNN’s Ben Tinker contributed to this story.
