Coachella music festival sues Live Nation over competing event – Daily News





the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday, December 13 against Live Nation Entertainment for a competitive event produced by Mission Indian group Twenty-Nine Palms named “Coachella Day One 22” advertised on Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site. Like the annual Coachella Music Festival, the Coachella Day One 22 event at Twenty-Nine Palms is billed as an outdoor music event that features many forms of entertainment and performers, and is located close to the venue. takes place the Coachella Valley festival. , according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles. The plaintiffs allege that the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, operating as Coachella Crossroads, “intentionally negotiates goodwill” for the Coachella event, causing a likelihood of “consumer confusion and false association” with the original event. The plaintiffs have said that the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Coachella Crossroads, collectively referred to as Twenty-Nine Palms, are not named as defendants in the action because they have both claimed through their attorney that they are entitled to sovereign immunity and are not subject to combination. Lawyers for the Coachella Valley festival have said Twenty-Nine Palms may be added as a defendant at a later date. “Twenty-Nine Palms went to great lengths to emulate” the plaintiffs’ Coachella and associated trademarks, the lawsuit says. Attempts to reach a representative of Twenty-Nine Palms were not immediately successful. The Coachella Festival did not take place in person in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, a virtual Coachella event took place instead. The multi-day event is scheduled to return April 15-17 and April 22-24. Complainants, including Coachella Valley event producer Goldenvoice, say they have no objection to Twenty-Nine Palms having their own festival or hosting events at their venue, but they must adopt and use an event name, place name and brand that avoid the possibility of consumer confusion. “Despite repeated requests from the plaintiffs, Twenty-Nine Palms has refused to adopt its own distinctive event name or its name and place marks,” according to the lawsuit. Coachella Crossroads, an outdoor entertainment complex located next to the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, advertises its first New Years Eve event, called Day One 22. It was unclear when or if an event would take place on the site in the spring. Held annually at the Empire Polo Club in the desert, the Coachella Valley Festival is one of the most acclaimed contemporary music festivals in the world. The festival site, which includes the festival grounds, on-site camping, parking and support operations, spans over 800 acres. The event often sells out and attendance during the multi-day event is estimated at 750,000, according to the plaintiffs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/12/13/coachella-music-festival-sues-live-nation-over-competing-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos