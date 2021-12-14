Mexicans pay homage to ranchera music icon Vicente Fernndez | Mexico

Mexicans Mourn Vicente Fernndez, the elaborate mustache icon of ranchera music, whose ballads of love and loss, golden baritones and singular stage presence captured the raw emotions of a nation.

Fans flocked to his ranch in western Jalisco state, where family, friends and fellow crooners paid their last respects to the man known as El Rey (the King) and often just by the diminutive Chente.

Cantina’s clients broke into versions of her biggest hits, while a fan-packed stadium at the national soccer final sang an emotional rendition of Volver, Volver a song of longing for lost love.

Its music is the Mexican sound, said Iln Semo, a historian at the Ibero-American University. It’s something that people have in their veins. All their feelings and feelings are related to his music.

People attend the posthumous tribute of Mexican singer Vicente Fernndez in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Fernndez died on December 12. Photograph: Francisco Guasco / EPA

Fernndez died early Sunday morning, after battling illness in recent months after sustaining a spinal cord injury in a fall. He had previously been diagnosed with Guillain-Barr syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nerves.

Fernndez’s stature was such that Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador ended his morning press conference on Monday playing Volver, Volver. The president called Fernndez a symbol of ranchera music, a popular singer known in Mexico and abroad and we will end the conference by listening to him.

US President Joe Biden tweeted: The world of music has lost an icon. Vicente Fernndez’s music has created memories for millions of people. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come.

Vicente Fernndez was born on February 17, 1940, in the breeding community of Huentitn el Alto. He was reportedly bitten by the show business bug after watching movies with Pedro Infante.

He learned to play the guitar and sang in the streets of Mariachi hearts of Guadalajara, Mexico before achieving great success in the mid-1960s.

He made ranchera music popular in cities and beyond the mainstream audience. Then he took him abroad, where he connected Mexican immigrants to their homeland, said Javier Garza, editor and journalist from the city of Torren. The rise of Chentes coincided with the growth of [Mexicos] urban middle class in the 1970s and 1980s.

Fans attend the tribute to the king of music Ranchera. Vicente Fernndez’s music has gained fans across Latin America. Photograph: Francisco Guasco / EPA

Famous for projecting an image of manhood sporting thick sideburns, a mustache and bushy eyebrows, which were dyed black until his last days, Fernndez has recorded over 50 albums and appeared in over 30 films. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998 and concluded his farewell tour in 2016.

Whether performing in big-city stadiums or small-town cockfighting circles, Fernndez took the stage in richly embroidered charro costumes, cowboy boots, and wide sombreros. His music gained fans across Latin America and in immigrant communities north of the border.

Ranchera is music that retains its rural essence. It spoke to peasants across Latin America and gave them a positive identity, Semo said. Music has never been Americanized. These are still songs with patriarchal themes: macho Latin Americans, lost love, the deep wounds caused by absence. But also songs of welcome and for birthdays. All of this requires an archetype which is a classic in Mexico.

His fame did not always protect against the hardships of Mexican life. Fernndez’s eldest son, Vicente Jr, was kidnapped in 1998 with the kidnappers demanding a $ 5 million ransom and chopping off two fingers. Vicente Jr and another son Alejandro both pursued musical careers.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mara del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, with whom he had four children.

In his later years, Fernndez sparked controversy: he turned down a liver transplant in 2019 out of fear the donor was gay, he told De Primera Mano TV show.