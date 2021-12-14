Mount Hope Bridge needs $ 35 million to protect corroded cables

PORTSMOUTH Mount Hope Bridge needs $ 35 million over the next few years for a protective dehumidification system to save its two large support cables, or the cost of saving the historic suspension bridge could reach $ 300 million or more.

the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority requested a $ 25 million grant from the Federal Department of Transportation’s Discretionary Grants Program for Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE), but was bypassed when the grants were awarded in late November . RITBA planned to match the grant with $ 10 million of its own capital funding.

According to a 2016 inspection of the Mount Hope Bridge cables, there is a significant break in the hundreds of wires that make up each of the cables, RITBA executive director Lori Caron Silveira wrote to the Rhode Island House Finance Committee on Dec. 7, first reported by GoLocal Prov.

She is now hoping the state will provide assistance from the $ 1.1 billion in funding it received from the Federal American Rescue Plan.

The suspension bridge, which was built in 1929, has three key components: the two tall towers, the two main cables to which the bridge deck hangs, and the two massive concrete blocks at the Portsmouth and Bristol ends of the bridge that anchor the cables .

Cables are the most vulnerable part as they can corrode despite the protective coatings. If they deteriorate to the point that they need to be supplemented with a parallel cable, it could cost around $ 300 million, according to Silveira.

If the original cables were to be replaced, it would cost “around $ 500 million,” she said.

“My engineer always says that if you are going into this business of full cable replacement, you should also ask yourself if it pays off or if you should just talk about bridge replacement,” Silveira said. “Replacing the bridge would cost $ 1 billion.”

RITBA provided the Daily News with the 27-page RAISE grant applications submitted on July 12, a two-page description of the cable repair project, and the letter to the House Finance Committee and its chairman, State Representative Marvin Abney of Newport.

Silveira also summarized the contents of those documents in a Nov. 16 email to American Senses Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin. She shared this email with The Daily News.

Why and how the cables of the Mount Hope bridge corrode

“It’s a matter of climate change,” Silveira said. “We have seen such an increase in humidity levels. This is what accelerates the corrosion process in the wires.”

Each main deck cable is 11 inches in diameter and contains 2,450 individual steel wires bundled into seven strands of 350 parallel wires. A red lead paste is applied to the outer wires of each cable, then each cable is wrapped in galvanized galvanized steel wire. This outer steel layer is then painted.

Even with these protections, water generally migrates through compromised areas of protective barriers or forms internally by condensation, providing the catalyst for atmospheric corrosion, hydrogen induced stress corrosion cracking and broken wires, indicates the grant application.

“The bridge has been properly maintained. That’s why it’s 92 years old,” said Silveira. “We do tons of maintenance on this bridge and regular inspections. When it was built, today’s cutting edge technology was not available. No one expected climate change to have happened. the impact it had. “

The wire in the cables stretches 2,620 miles and weighs 700 tons, the Providence Evening Bulletin reported on October 24, 1929, the day the bridge opened.

How a dehumidification system can prevent further corrosion

To prevent further cable corrosion, RITBA wishes to use cable dehumidification technology that has been used successfully in other bridges in the United States, including the twin Chesapeake Bay bridges; the Delaware Twin Memorial Bridges and the South Tenth Street Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With this technology, dried air is injected into a new sleeve around the cable, where air is allowed to seep between voids in the wires or strands of the bridge, according to the project narrative. The length of the cable would be sealed with an elastomeric wrap keeping air dry inside and water outside.

As the dried air travels to the exhaust sleeve, it absorbs water and expels it through the cable as moisture-laden air, the project story reads. Once the moisture is removed, the dehumidification system maintains the relative humidity in the cable below 40% and the corrosion is considered to have ceased for all intents and purposes.

A supervisory control and data acquisition system continuously monitors and actively regulates the relative humidity inside the cable 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If this action is not taken quickly, deterioration of the main cables of the Mount Hope Bridge will continue at an accelerated rate, according to RITBA.

There is no practical way to replace resistance lost in a cable due to corrosion, the project story says. The only proven option available to preserve the remaining resistance in the cables is to apply a dehumidification system.

Mount Hope Bridge over the years

The cables are to be run dry by 2028, according to best technical estimates, in order to preserve sufficient load capacity in the cables and keep the bridge with a sufficient safety factor, the grant application says.

Based on the experience of other bridge dehumidification projects, it may take six months to two years for the humidity in the cables to drop to 40%, depending on the characteristics of the cables, the extent of the oil, local weather and climate conditions. .

This means that for dehumidification technology to work, it must be designed, installed and operational by 2026 to allow sufficient time for the humidity in the cables to drop to a level that stops the corrosive process, the demand says. subsidy.

If funding cannot be obtained in time to stabilize cable deterioration, a complete cable replacement is required, the grant application states. This increases the cost from $ 250 to $ 300 million.

About 6.9 million vehicles use the bridge each year, according to the state Department of Transportation. Saving the bridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, urgently needs help from the federal or state government, according to RITBA.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in lower Pell Bridge toll revenues and lower gasoline tax revenues, RITBA expects to collect approximately $ 20 million less in revenues over the years. 2020, 2021 and 2022 years that it would not have collected on the basis of the 2019 revenue year, according to the project description.

This significant deficit which has not been compensated by any state or federal support leaves the agency without the capacity to finance this important project without potentially pushing back other investment projects which are included in the ten-year investment plan of the RITBA. , according to the Authority.