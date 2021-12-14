Damson Idris responded after Hollywood legend Denzel Washington admitted he had no idea who Idris was during a recent interview.

On the red carpet of his new film,A newspaper for Jordan, Two Bees TV asked Washington about the comparisons between him and Idris as well as Idris’s open admiration for Washington.

Who are you talking about? Denzel Washington replied. I don’t know who it is What show? Snowfall? No disrespect, Damson, no disrespect.

Idris is best known for his performance on FXSnowfall as well as NetflixOutside the wire.

Call me Address Dancin from now on. I won’t respond to anything else, ”Idris joked on Twitter after the Washington clip went viral.

Idris attributed major inspiration to Washington in his decision to pursue an acting career. In 2017, he told Interview magazine that “[Denzel is] phenomenal. I didn’t know I wanted to be an actor, but once that found me I looked at who people were saying he was great. I looked at who I wanted to be like. Not only in acting, but also in their personal life. To be a well-rounded person, a fine example of good taste, prestige and class, that’s what I was really looking for, so he’s the one who did it for me. “

