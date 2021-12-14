A haunting combination at Union College Emanuel Ax playing Chopin – The Daily Gazette

The privilege of hearing a great artist like pianist Emanuel Ax live, in person, in a full recital that includes an intermission cannot be underestimated, especially in these difficult times.

But on Sunday afternoon, as part of the Capital Region Classical series at the Union Colleges Memorial Chapel, an almost overflowing crowd, even with social distancing and masks, got to hear Ax in a program composed entirely of Chopin. It was an exhilarating event that gave Ax standing ovations, cheers and prolonged applause. Ax beamed in response.

Ax is one of those loyal musicians whose presence on the world stage continues to thrive. His mastery of piano literature is breathtaking, and for this concert in which he performed some of the most demanding pieces written, his performance was spellbinding.

He chose works that Chopin wrote in the last years of his life, having died in 1849 at the age of 39. Only a few were familiar to the general public.

It was a wide range and showed not only Ax’s versatility, musicality and technical prowess but also Chopin’s genius, one can only imagine how a sensational pianist he was.

Ax began with two Nocturnes, op. 55 (1842-1844): n ° 1 in F minor and n ° 2 in E flat major. Ax applied a singing tone, subtle undertones and sustained rhythm to the lingering melody of No.1, which contrasted with the more flowery lines of No.2 and the strongly spoken melody.

In Polonaise-Fantaisie in A flat major, op. 61 (1846), he exhibited great technical clarity and subtle pedaling in the extravagant level of technical demands, which integrated with lyrical and romantic passages. In these sections, he probed the emotional depths as he did throughout the concert.

The three Mazurkas of Op. 56 (1843) were by turns bright and sunny, playful or poignant. La Bacarolle in F sharp major, op. 60 (1845-46) sank.

The piece, which is fashioned after the songs of the Venetian gondoliers, sparkled with numerous trills, extensive chord work, vivid blues and vivid greens. It got lots of applause and lots of smiling faces.

The Nocturne in E major, Op. 62, No. 2 (1845-1846) was a familiar play and the last Nocturne that Chopin published. Its harmonic changes and beautiful melody were elegant. Focusing a particular way of stretching a line while keeping the motion forward was particularly effective.

In Scherzo No.4 in E major, Op. 54 (1842), Ax effortlessly applied his brilliant fluid technique to the long streams of scales even as he sang the exquisite melody of the pieces. It was a little tour de force and a standing ovation and intermission. Until then, Ax hadn’t left the stage between songs.

Lullaby in D flat major, op. 57 (1843-1844) opened the second half with its soft, familiar melody. Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major, Op.51 (1842) sailed with sunny and sparkling melodies. Then, for the next 30 minutes, Ax performed Sonata No.3 in B minor, Op. 58 (1844), the four movements of which represent Chopin’s last large format composition. Chopin himself never performed the work in public.

The rigor of the unparalleled technical requirements was evident from the opening. Displays of declamatory chords, fast tempos and passionate lyricism throughout the fluid harmonic changes of the first movement; a brilliant flash and a short second movement; the long Largo with soft lines; and the non-stop floods of scales mingled with the dark, rumbling chord sections of the finale. Huge effort made to appear effortless.

The crowd jumped to their feet, cheering, clapping loudly. After a few curtseyes, Ax grinned, sat down at the piano and announced: More Chopin. His encore was Waltz Brilliant, Op. 34. N ° 2, one of Chopin’s most popular smaller works. Ax sang her sweet and charming melody interspersed with a few flowery rotations of her right hand with great affection.

Derek Delaney, the artistic director of the series, announced ahead of the concert that the three-year effort to raise $ 2 million had already raised $ 1.4 million and that this concert, which was a fundraising gala fund, had also brought in $ 40,000.

The next concert will take place on January 16 at 3 p.m. with pianist Roman Rabinovich.

