BelGioioso Cheese to add cold storage to Glenville plant – The Daily Gazette

GLENVILLE BelGioioso Cheese is setting up a cold store to improve the distribution capacity of its new factory in Glenville, where production has tripled since it opened in May 2020.

The $ 6 million project is expected to take about a year and will allow the company to further expand production.

After deciding to build his first factory outside of Wisconsin, the cheesemaker received help from the city and county and financial incentives from the state when he chose Glenville. She purchased 40 acres and three structures in the Glenville Business and Technology Park on Route 5.

The factory employs nearly 60 people and can process up to 1 million pounds of milk per day into mozzarella and ricotta. Adjoining land is available to expand the plant if production is at maximum.

The problem is, there is only 12,000 square feet of cold storage in the 100,000 square foot factory.

“We currently have capacity at the plant, we have room to expand,” said Tim Cronin, general manager of northeast BelGioioso. “We therefore have no constraints to continue to develop there, but our immediate constraints concerned cold storage / distribution. 12,000 square feet have become too tight. “

The new cold store will occupy one of the WWII-era warehouses that remains from the business park’s original embodiment as a supply depot for the United States Navy.

Cronin said that although the exterior is rough in places, the building is very solid. Considering all the trade-offs between the time and cost of demolition and new construction versus the cost of modernizing the existing structure, the company decided to refurbish what already exists.

“These buildings were built very sturdily,” he said. In addition, the company already owns them.

Half of the 120,000 square foot building 403 will be converted now, the other half will await future reuse, as will two similar buildings. The company hopes to be done with the project and start using it at the end of 2022. It plans to increase its workforce by 10 once the work is completed.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, which initially sold the 40 acres to BelGioioso, has exempted the company from sales tax on the materials needed for the conversion project, which is being undertaken by LeChase Construction and is expected to cost $ 6 million. of dollars.

Cronin said the company was able to dramatically increase production at the Glenville plant over the 19 months even as it faced the upheaval created by COVID, which saw some farmers throwing in milk and plow under crops in 2020 because their markets had changed so suddenly and dramatically.

Per capita consumption of Italian cheese in the United States continued to grow, Cronin explained, but the details were that complex commercial sales plummeted and retail sales surged as Americans stopped eating. outside and started cooking at home, then returned as a restaurant and institutional restaurant. started to bounce back.

With minimal effort, the Glenville plant can move its packaging from market to market, packaging as small as 8 ounces for individual consumers, jars as large as 30 pounds for institutional clients, this which enabled it to satisfy both markets.

“We have maintained a 100% execution rate through 2021, which we are very proud of,” said Cronin.

BelGioioso established itself in this area in 2011, by buying Cappiello Dairy from Schenectady. He said at the time that his interest was in acquiring an authentic cheese maker founded 90 years earlier by an Italian immigrant, but the deal had the added benefit of bringing together a company based in the agricultural heart of North America. lucrative market in the Northeast.

BelGioiosi continued to operate the Cappiello plant on Van Guysling Avenue for several years as it planned and built the Glenville plant at a cost of $ 30 million.

BelGioioso still owns the Schenectady plant but only uses it for storage. The brand continues, however: the Glenville plant is now called The Cappiello Plant and packages its products under four names: Cappiello, BelGioioso, Market 32 ​​by BelGioioso and Casaro.

BelGioioso manufactures 30 varieties of Italian cheeses, but each of its ten factories specializes in only a few varieties. Glenville’s specialty is mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and ricotta, in multiple variations.

As BelGioioso nears the ten-year mark in Schenectady County, Cronin said he enjoys two key benefits here: his employees and the farmers who sell him milk.

“Great people make great cheese, great milk makes great cheese,” he said.

