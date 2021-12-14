



ABC “General Hospital” – 2020 – Credit: Nick Agro / ABC / Getty Images One of the longest General hospital actors fired from the iconic soap opera last month for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has filed a lawsuit against ABC, claiming that the productions’ shooting mandate violates its civil rights. Ingo Rademacher, who played Jasper Jax Jacks on the daytime show for more than two decades, had his contract terminated on November 5 after submitting a religious exemption request that was denied, according to his lawsuit filed on Monday. in Los Angeles County Superior Search. More from Rolling Stone A copy of his exemption request letter was attached to the complaint and obtained by Rolling stone. I am entitled to a religious exemption from compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 based on my deep and sincere moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its integrity cannot be ethically violated through the administration of artificially created, alien and copies of genetic material, it says. According to his lawsuit, not everyone needs to be vaccinated against Covid-19, even if the president demands it. Rademacher, who is not a doctor, at one point posted his anti-vaxx stance on Instagram share a photo with the enemy of the alarmist vaccine Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He was not the only one to lose his job due to his open revolt against the mandate. Companion General hospital actor Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan, said in an Instagram post last month he was also fired for refusing to comply with the rule of actors working without a mask on set. An ABC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling stone. General hospital is not the only one asking its actors to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but there is still no uniform requirement for the film and television industry. The story continues Rademacher has previously been the subject of controversy for sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram Stories that misrepresented US Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person in the country to hold a post requiring Senate confirmation. This post led his General hospital costar Cassandra James, a trans actress who plays Dr. Terry Randolph in the soap opera, to voice her disappointment online. Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and education to do, she wrote in a tweet to Rademacher last month. Rademacher replied with a Instagram video who apologized for not crossing dude and putting transgender. The best of Rolling Stone

