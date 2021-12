Papa Roach announces “Kill The Noise Tour” in 2022 with the living dead of Hollywood, more

Daddy roachannounced the first stage of its 2022Kill The Noise Tour, which will see the alternative hard-rock group ring the United States, Canada and Mexico with special guests Hollywood UndeadandBad wolves. Frontman and co-founderJacoby Shaddix, alongside the members Jerry horton (guitar / voice),Tobin Esperance(bass), andTony palermo (drums), will take the stage in Anaheim, CAsHouse of Bluesfor visits, first stop on March 1. The busy schedule will continue with rides through Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theater (3/2);The great salty airin Salt Lake City, UT (3/5);Fillmore Auditoriumin Denver, CO (3/6);Alérus Centerin Grand Forks, North Dakota (3/8); andRalston Arenain Omaha, NE (3/9). Related: What Concerts, Tours & Music Festivals Have Been Announced This Week? [Updates] Moving through the Midwest, the group will stage performances in Minneapolis, MN (3/11); Gary, IN (3/12); Cincinnati, OH (3/13); Cedar Rapids, IA (3/15); Grand Rapids, MI (3/16); and Detroit, MI (3/17) before heading north to Canada for shows in Toronto, ON (3/19) and Laval, QC (3/20). East Coast dates will follow, with stops in Montclair, NJ (3/22); Washington, DC (3/23); Uncasville, Connecticut (3/24); Greensboro, North Carolina (3/26), Atlanta, Georgia (3/27); Oklahoma City, OK (3/29); and Corpus Christi, Texas (3/30). Papa Roach will complete the first stage of his 2022Kill The Noise Tour with an appearance at the festival at Welcome to Rockvillein Monterrey, Mexico on April 1 and 2. We were really excited to be back on the road, to join Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves again, the group said in a press release. Both groups bring in deep catalogs and killer live shows. It will be a non-stop Rock N Roll thrill ride from start to finish. Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time, here. Head to the groups website for more information and scroll down for a detailed list of tour dates. Roach Dad 2022Kill The Noise TourAppointment March 1 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

March 2 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theater

March 5 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair

March 6 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

March 9 Omaha, NE Ralston Arena

March 11 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

March 12 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 Toronto, ON HISTORY

March 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

March 22 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

March 23 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall

March 27 Atlanta, Georgia Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

March 30 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 1 Monterrey, MX Tecate Pal Norte *

April 2 Monterrey, MX Tecate Pal Norte * * FESTIVAL APPEARANCE excluding Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves View Tour Dates

