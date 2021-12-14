Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 – News





The Mumbai Civic Corps sealed Kareenas’ apartment in Bandra. Amrita Arora / Instagram By our journalist Posted: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 08:34 Last update: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 08:40 Partying during the Covid period has its downsides. And Kareena Kapoor Khan learned it the hard way. The actress and her close friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19. Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown, her spokesperson said in a statement. She was careful every time she went out. Sadly, this time, she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid during an intimate dinner party where a few friends gathered to make up for it. According to the spokesperson, it was not a big party as reported. But one of the participants seemed sick and was coughing and eventually passed it on to the others. This person should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner and put others at risk, the Kareenas spokesperson said. Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s father, told media that he offered to look after his children, Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my house, he said. But she said Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She’s fit and fine, so she’ll be fine. READ ALSO : The Mumbai civic body sealed Kareenas’ apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. Two other Bollywood celebrities have also turned positive for Covid, media reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/covid-19-bollywood-celebs-kareena-kapoor-amrita-arora-test-positive-for-virus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos