Miss Universe 2021 is a Bollywood actress working on a Masters





“A member of our armed forces, athlete and youth activist, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe has allowed the world to see what we witness every day in the country: strength, grace and Filipino beauty, ”he said in a statement. Many Cebuanos watched the contest on television while some gathered in hotels to cheer on Gomez. Proud mother Her mother, Ping Gallarde Gomez, said in a media interview that she was so happy with her daughter’s success. “Win or lose, we like it a lot,” she said. “She did all she could for our country. I believe if the crown was really for her, then she would have it. Otherwise everything is fine. She has already accomplished a lot in her life, ”she added. Gomez’s creative team jumped for joy when they hit the Top 5. Their stylist, Edward James Castro, said they were so proud of the beauty queen. For the mayor of the city of Cebu, Michael Rama, “the important thing is that Bea has climbed into the Top 5. It is already an accomplishment. During the contest, Gomez was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere about her opinion to make a universal vaccine passport mandatory given the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation. “I think that public health is everyone’s responsibility and that it is necessary to make vaccination compulsory. If the imposition of vaccine passports helped us to regulate the deployment of the vaccine and alleviate the pandemic situation today, then I would agree to impose the necessary vaccination passport, ”she replied. By: Armin P. Adina —WITH THE REPORTS OF ADOR VINCENT MAYOL, NESTLE SEMILLA, LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND JULIE M. AURELIO

