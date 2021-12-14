‘Dr. Oz Show ‘end and replaced by her daughter’s cooking show





As expected, the long-running Dr. Oz Show will come to a close following host Dr. Mehmet Ozs’ announcement late last month of his candidacy for the US Senate. The hour-long daily talk show, broadcast nationwide by Sony Pictures Television, will end on January 14 after 13 seasons, Sony said in a statement Monday. As the Times previously reported, the program will be replaced by The Good Dish, an hour-long syndicated show co-hosted by Ozs daughter Daphne Oz, Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and Food Network star Jamika. Pessoa. It will debut Jan. 17 in markets in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas. The Dr. Oz Show was quickly pulled from many of these markets, especially those reaching Pennsylvania TV hotspots after the famous cardiac surgeon. announced his intention running for the Open State Senate seat as a Republican, hoping to replace retired Senator Pat Toomey. The move brings Oz unparalleled recognition and richness for a political race that should be among the most competitive nations and could determine control of the Senate in next year’s election, the Associated Press reported. The decision to withdraw the 10-time Emmy Award-winning program is necessitated by the FCC’s equal-time provision for broadcast TV stations. If a declared candidate for political office is granted free airtime on a television channel, the same opportunity must be given to other candidates, the Times reported. Adhering to this rule would have been a logistical nightmare for the TV stations running Dr. Oz, and the TV stations would likely have replaced the show with other programs during the campaign. Gail Simmons, left, Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa are co-hosts of The Good Dish, a syndicated talk show replacing The Dr. Oz Show. (Sony Pictures Television) Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident did not admit his talk shows ended Monday on Twitter, but instead targeted ABCs The View and the Philadelphia Inquirer, accusing them of trying to cancel it after learning of his party affiliation. Meanwhile, Sony’s revelation about the show’s conclusion came in an ad on The Good Dish, which spawned out of weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show. The show is billed as offering simple shortcuts, money-saving tips, must-see trends and practical tips that will make life easier, tastier and more fun, according to a press release. Audiences have loved what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years, said Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of syndication sales in the United States. We’ve long believed that The Good Dish would make a great standalone series, and we’re excited to be able to bring this new take on the culinary genre to our partner stations and their viewers across the country.

